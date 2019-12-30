From the price of oil rocketing to $5 a barrel to local brothers meeting up half a world away, from an era of cooperation to a run on the post offices, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919/20
Dec. 31 — Fondest hopes of oil producers of the Olean territory were realized today. The last day in 1919 will go down in the local oil fields’ history as the one on which the price of Pennsylvania crude oil soared to $5 a barrel — the highest since 1871, when the price was $5.15. The price has risen 50 cents in the last month, it is reported, with the latest jump reported at 25 cents. By comparison, the price of oil in 2019 is about $60 a barrel.
Jan. 2 — A dramatic race between automobile and freight train ended in the arrest of James Morbato, 27, accused of cutting a woman’s face with a straight razor after a New Year’s Eve party turned sour. Morbato stands accused of entering the girl’s room in the Rose block on North Union Street with the intention of killing her, but changing his mind. He left the woman with a most ugly slash from ear to chin before fleeing the scene on an eastbound freight train. City police in automobile caught up with the train after an hour of driving as the locomotive took on water in Belfast. The motive appears romantic, as Morbato escorted the woman and her younger sister to a party a few hours earlier.
1944/45
Dec. 30 – Somewhere in Italy recently John and Joseph Bazow, sons of Mr. and Mrs. John Bazow of King Street, met for the first time in 34 months and according to their letters home, thoroughly enjoyed the hours spent in their reunion. Joseph in the 34 months he has been in the service has never been home, serving in the infantry in the African and Italian campaigns. He has been wounded three times. John enlisted in the Navy and is on board a landing craft, allowing the two to meet up briefly.
Jan. 4 — After worries that not enough E bonds were sold in the Sixth War Loan campaign in Olean, local officials reported the quota was smashed by over $4,000. The residents and firms of the city were asked to buy $360,000 in the government-backed debt similar to today’s savings bonds, with more than $364,000 in sales reported during the the two-month drive. Overall, sales in the city amounted to $2.94 million, including $1.11 million from residents and the remainder to corporations.
1969/70
Holding his trophy like a halo, Bob Lanier celebrated the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s win over Purdue, 91-75, in the ECAC Holiday Festival Basketball Tournament. All-American Lanier was named MVP of the tournament after racking up 50 points in the game at Madison Square Garden, despite taking fewer shots than Purdue’s leading scorer, Rick Mount, who scored 19. After trash talk before the game by Purdue players, the “Big Cat” Lanier said he felt better about the win than he did when he set the school scoring record against Seton Hall last season.
Jan. 3 — Mayor William O. Smith was sworn in before the Olean Common Council, promising to “do my very best in the interest of all the people of Olean” in his inaugural address. Moving forward, he said, will require cooperation above all else. “We are beginning a new decade — the decade of the ‘70s and what this new era holds in store for Olean, no one can predict at this time,” he said. “Our city has problems facing us in the new era. I think we all realize that, but these problems can be solved if we strive together, keeping the thought of cooperation foremost in our minds.” Smith would go on to become the longest-serving city mayor in its history.
1994/95
Dec. 30 — As “Magic Eye” 3-D books take school libraries by storm, Eldred native Len Oszustowicz has taken the format and turned it into a mystery. His book, “Death at Sea,” contains 25 of the optical illusions telling a murder yesteryear with clues hidden in the pictures. “It gives someone something else to do other than look at the pictures. It’s the next generation of the stereogram,” he said, adding the book is “light-hearted, not-real-deep mystery” for youth to explore.
Jan. 4 — Christmas wasn’t anything compared to the mad rush at the Olean post office, officials said. With an increase in stamp prices from 29 cents to 32 cents each, 3-cent stamps have become a hot commodity to keep the old stamps from going to waste. “It’s been outrageous. We expected some rush, but not as busy as it has been,” said Lou Villanova, the city’s postmaster. Similar reports were heard from neighboring towns, including Mark Miller, postmaster in Portville. “It was the busiest day I ever had here,” the six-year veterans said.