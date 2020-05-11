From Revolutionary War bones in the basement to the horrors of the Holocaust, from standing up against the Vietnam War to a new home for Pooh Bear, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
May 12 — The notorious corn liquor distillery on the Cuba road has been dismantled and deserted. Operated by the Honorable Josephus Bush in flagrant disregard of statutory law and constitutional enactment, the night has closed over the former diplomat now heading to federal prison. He had been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for a swindling case which had international ramifications. The distilling broke his parole, and he was returned to the hoosegow. Having just celebrated his 86th birthday, he will be quite a bit over 100 years old if he survives the prison term.
May 17 — Ernest Summer, a Franklinville stone mason digging a ditch in the basement of a store on the south side of Park Square, turned up a shovelful of bones and also a coin bearing the coat-of-arms of King George III on one side and the date, 1782. Four village doctors declared the bones were those of a full-grown person. In a few minutes, a second skeleton was dug up, a child about 10 years of age. Summer also found an iron bar about 14 inches long and 2 inches wide. Mr. Kelsey, the local jeweler, said the coin was the oldest he had ever seen.
1945
May 12 — The Olean blood donor service will be discontinued next week, it is announced, as the result of the end of the European phase of the war. It is expected that the Army and Navy need for blood will drop from 90,000 to 45,000 pints of blood a week. In an editorial, the Times Herald remarked that the notice should not pass without a tribute “to the magnificent job that has been done by the local organization and by those who have contributed to the bank. This vital project was carried out with a smoothness and an efficiency that were beyond all praise.”
May 13 — Lt. Miles Weaver of Rushford writes home to his mother, describing the horrors he witnessed at a German concentration camp. “Really, it’s so unreal that one still can’t believe it while viewing it all,” he said, noting his guide was a Jewish doctor interred at the camp since 1939. He “didn’t have to use the third person in showing me around. It was always “This where I hung for two hourse because I didn’t salute the swine.” Weaver noted that the victims who survived were so emaciated “we can’t even feed them K ration (a tin of Spam-like meat and crackers), the bane of a soldier’s existence, for so much rich food makes them violently ill.”
1970
May 11 — More than 200 students gathered on the grass at Lincoln Park for a candlelight vigil and protest against the killing of students at Kent State University the week before. Organized by the local Clergy and Laymen Concerned About Vietnam chapter, speakers included professors, students and college President Rev. Reginald Redlon. Declaring his opposition to “the cruel and merciless” war, he noted it was an example that America “is committing suicide as a republic.” Noting he was there as a community member, and not as a university president, he quoted Adlai Stevenson, “Our society needs a large dose of criticism. The real patriots are those who want America to be more lovable. This is the truest and noblest profession.”
May 13 — A major study of the Allegheny River is hoped to be a powerful tool to combat polluters along the stream. The study by the state Health Department is expected to be “the most meaningful piece of work of this type ever done within this county.” The review notes several major sources of pollution, like “the little-realized major pollution from the City of Olean municipal sewer system” caused by infiltration of rainwater into the sanitary sewer causing overflows and waste discharge. In addition, upgrades to the private St. Bonaventure system are needed to prevent pollution, and new sewer lines out of the city would also help limit runoff causing problems in the river.
1995
May 11 — A hungry black bear with a sweet tooth won’t get any more free meals from beekeper Marion Boser of Chipmunk after state officials trapped the animal and moved it to Allegany State Park. Boser noted that he lost a hive to bears, martin houses and bird feeders have been trashed, and the animals are nightly visitors to backyard burn barrels and even inside garages. The beehive was on top of a roof of a shed eight feet tall and protected by a 120-volt electric fence, but that wasn’t enough to stop the elusive bruin. Now that the 260-pound animal has a new home, there will be no more honey for this pooh bear.
May 15 — “For it must be obvious that America needs leaders, and this means that America needs you,” said John Brademas, a Rhodes Scholar and 22-year congressman during his keynote address before 5,000 students and parents at the 135th commencement exercises at St. Bonaventure University. Noting it took three tries to win a seat in the House of Representatives, he said it is important for those who are “privileged to have experienced the advantages of a higher education, you have a responsibility not only to advance your own personal career, which I hope you will, but also to serve the wider society of which you are a part.”