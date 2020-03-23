From helping a soldier find his family to a bright Easter wardrobe for an Olean women, from a No. 1 pick for Bona Bob to “a fireman’s worst nightmare,” here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1920

March 23 — Henry Raub, 18, of Buffalo, seeks his mother before returning to Army life. The lad, who has not seen his mother since he was 11, is calling on the community to help him track her down. The veteran dropped into the city recruiting station, asking for information before signing up for another stint in the service. He only has three more days before boarding a train for the barracks, and his search so far has been fruitless.

March 24 — “Believe me, it will knock one for a home run,” siad Mary Baker, 35, in police court when she was asked what kind of whiskey she had been drinking. The woman had been arrested by city police for public intoxication. When questioned by police, she said she had been “good and drunk and had a lovely hangover.” She added, “I will say it was good whiskey, but too much is like taking a walloping from a freight train.” Where she got the beverage — which under the 18th Amendment and the Volstead Act was illegal to make, sell or transport — was not ascertained.

1945

March 24 — Budget buying and the lauy-away plan for m’lady’s Easter costume is a thing of the past, according to local businesses. Shops noted clothing sales have jumped way ahead of last year, upward of 46% in some shops. Women, earning more money than ever thanks to wartime factory jobs, are hitting the stores for the gayest and most colorful Easter costumes since the start of the war. It will also be the most expensive since before the Great Depression, too. Thanks to an early Easter, suits are the most common purchase, but prints and the more feminine dresses with cascade effects at the side have also sold well.

March 29 — Two dozen players have signed contracts to play with the Olean Oilers this summer, team officials announced. The roster includes six pitchers, two catchers, four outfielders, 10 infielders and two holdouts. Manager John Fitzpatrick will also serve as one of the catchers. His assistant, Charles Johnson of Albany, is a discharged veteran and will also play behind the plate. More players are expected to be signed after tryouts at Bradner Stadium next month.

1970

March 23 — More than 1,000 well-wishers greeted the St. Bonaventure Bonnies mens’ basketball team at the Olean Municipal Building after returning home from the Final Four tournament. Coach Larry Weise thanked the crowd, which continued chanting “You’re No. 1” throughout the reception. The team lost the consolation game the night before, 79-73, to New Mexico State, in front of more than 14,000 cheering fans — Times Herald writer Chuck Ward noted that “no fourth-place team has ever found itself in such a role as crowd-pleasers.”

March 24 — The Detroit Pistons announced that their first pick in a moved-up NBA draft will be Bona Bob — All-American center Bob Lanier. Looking at a $1.4 million contract, according to reports, Lanier was then recovering from knee surgery, having been injured in the Elite 8 game in the Big Dance. Despite the injury, Lanier would go on to play 14 seasons, average 20.1 points per game, have his number retired with the Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks, and be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.

1995

March 26 — Nobody can accuse Belmont girls’ basketball coach Paul Hoffman of being flashy, even when he starred on the 1970 St. Bonaventure Final Four basketball team. His “blue-collar” work ethic earned him top honors among Big 30 schools as basketball coach of the year, coaching his team to a second 18-5 season in a row and another berth to the Section 5 Class D title game. For boys’ teams, Bradford High’s Dave Fuhrman and Olean High’s Jeff Anastasia split the honor, both seeing major runs in the playoffs this season.

March 27 — “This is a fireman’s worst nightmare,” said Chief Mark Ward, standing among the ruins of the Great Valley Fire Hall after a blaze destroyed the structure. A gas heater suspended from the ceiling was the source, with a crack in the pipe leading to the blaze. The fire burned so hot — over 2,000 degrees — that the steel girders in the roof melted. Damage was estimated at $1.5 million. Three fire trucks, a cascade truck, two ambulances and a tanker were destroyed, along with all equipment. Fire departments across the region have been sending hose and air packs to help restore fire service in the community.