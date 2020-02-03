From Olean cleaning up its act to saving fat to fight a war, from a dominating performance by the Bonnies to Cutco cutting it up on Letterman, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Feb. 3 — Olean is becoming a mighty good town, according to Police Chief John Dempsey. Persons in Olean “are keeping good company” now, he said, with only 36 arrests reported in the month of January. The number dropped from 60 in December. Only 13 men applied for lodging in the police station in January, while in the days of old, the Olean Evening Times reported, twice that many applied every night. Prohibition is claimed for the reduction, with a note that only four public intoxication arrests were made.
Feb. 5 — After assisting the United States in the fight to make the world safe for democracy, Olean has a little fight for her own backyard — making the road to Cuba safe for driving. The road, the Evening Times declares, “is one of the worst death traps in the country,” with the Holiday crossing just west of Cuba carrying the sign “Prepare to Meet Your God” as a warning. The Olean Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the battle, and Cuba attorney Harry Keller is leading the forces from the east. “The fight for a change in the crossing will not be one for purely local benefit, but one in which all persons in the section of the country are interested,” he said.
1945
Feb. 4 — Presentation of the third star award to be added to the Army-Navy “E” flag to the workers at Clark Brothers and service pins to some 500 employees topped off the “family gathering” Saturday night at the State Armory. President C. Paul Clark said that the men and women of the Clark Bros. family could all feel that they had played some part in making the victories of American troops worldwide possible. “We are proud of you,” he said to his workers. More than 300 former workers were then in the military services, officials said, and a moment of silence was held for those who had been killed in combat.
Feb. 6 — Fred Lester, War Food Administration representative at Buffalo, was pleased at the work done in Olean to save every scrap of waste fat, but added “these fats are needed as never before, and on a nationwide basis there has been a marked decline in the amount collected in the past few months.” Butchers and housewives alike are being urged to save every drip of bacon grease and chunk of fat. The fats were refined for glycerine, one of the necessary ingredients to make bombs and smokeless powder for the military.
1970
Feb. 4 — When he was in college, freshman SBU basketball coach Fred Handler was on the receiving end of St. Bonaventure’s biggest thrashing, a 122-76 defeat for St. Joseph’s of Indiana. Hoping to let him off the hook, the Brown and White beat their old scoring record with a 131-64 toppling of visiting Belmont Abbey. Shooting 56% from the field, six players racked up double digit scores — led by All-American center Bob Lanier with 28 and 19 rebounds. “We didn’t try and run it up, and I don’t like a game like that, but you’ve got to play basketball,” said Matt Gantt, who tied his personal record of 23.
Feb. 7 — The almost certain start of a Buffalo Street access to the Southern Tier Expressway has reinvigorated talks for a 38-acre shopping center by the Felmont Oil Corp. Originally announced in 1968, the $4 million plan was shelved over a lack of access to the proposed four-lane superhighway, but when the state announced last week the exit would be included, Felmont pulled the plans off the shelves. With it, the industrial-commercial future of North Olean is assured. However, the mall would never be built. In 2019, construction of a hotel on the site began and additional developments are on the drawing board again.
1995
Feb. 5 — The St. Bonaventure Bonnies men’s basketball team rammed home its 1,000th win in front of a packed house against the visiting Rhode Island Rams. “Olean can be a cold, dreary place in the winter and Bonnie basketball gives people something to talk about and be happy about,” said team radio analyst Bob Sassone, who first came to SBU 46 years prior as a player. It took 75 years to hit that mark, with a 69-66 win. However, the Bonnies have won more than 350 games in the following quarter century, aiming to make the next 1,000 wins come quicker.
Feb. 9 — Olean’s Cutco Cutlery got its time in the sun with David Letterman, who invited on the show Rumsford Marszal, a Connecticut-based Vector Marketing manager. Playing the straight man to the “Late Show” host, he took it in good sport when Letterman hacked Marzal’s tie down a few inches and turned the salesman’s suit coat into a vest with a Cutco slicer. However, Letterman made up for the damage by buying a complete set of cutlery for his own home use.