From a rail strike making shipping harder to blood drives to help the war effort, from the first Penn-York College Night to the coming of “pogs,” here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
April 7 — Because of the strike of railroad switchmen, local officials of the Pennsylvania Railroad state they were under orders to accept no freight for Buffalo — a major routing site for Olean-made goods. Otherwise, it has been stated that Olean will not be directly affected by the strike. Erie Railroad officials reported that trains were still arriving on time from Chicago, which has been pretty well tied up by the strike.
April 9 — Ground was broken today for the new fireproof three-story addition to the Olean Times building. The first floor is to be used as a press room, in which the Cox duplex tubular press recently purchased will be installed. The new press is of the 16-page design, very speedy and the latest design. The second story will be given over entirely to the composing department, linotypes and other printing machines. The job department will move to the third floor. The rooms would serve until 1969, when the new Olean Times Herald building on West Norton Drive was opened.
1945
April 6 — Hoping to stave off respiratory infections, the Cattaraugus County Tuberculosis and Public Health Association and the county health department report that 300 boys and girls at Olean High School have voluntarily been given chest X-rays to help track tuberculosis in the area. In addition, patch tests were given to 1,351 students, plus 206 employees and teachers in the district also received chest X-rays.
April 8 — Anticipation of the coming V-E Day spurred Oleanders to turn out for a record day at the Blood Bank, when 178 donors backed local servicemen on the fighting fronts with contributions of blood plasma. Lines were long enough that some donors were turned away, asked to come back at the next visit of the Red Cross Mobile Unit in June. The top donor of Olean so far during such drives is Joseph Germano, who has given blood 16 times — giving 4 gallons of blood since the war began. The runner up is Avice Burrell, with 15, while three others have been pricked 14 times.
1970
April 6 — More than 10,000 people flocked to Franklinville for the Western New York Maple Festival, probably the biggest “drawing card” that this maple center ever has seen. More than 2,500 entered the antique show, 2,250 grabbed pancake and sausage dinners from the Jaycees, 22 antique cars were on the line at the Sunday show despite poor weather, and 39 teams participated in the Maple Syrup Rally from Bradford to Salamanca.
April 8
The first Penn-York College Night brought out 2,200 students to talk to 93 colleges and universities, officials said. Counselors came from as far away as Illinois and Virginia to speak to students in the University Center and Plassman Hall. Students were able to talk to admissions personnel about costs, curriculum and other factors in their decisions on where to attend college. “We’re all competing for the best students,” said Linda Faggianti of Marymont College in Tarrytown. The event continues to the present.
1995
April 9 — Milk caps are becoming household items again, local shops report, as students collect and play “pogs.” The milk caps with designs one one side have flipped their way into the Southern Tier. Donna Conner, manager of Education First in Allegany, has sold about 50 dozen a day since stocking them in February. She compared them to the tiddlywinks that were popular when she was a kid. While playing the game is popular — stacks of pogs are hit with a heavy “slammer,” with caps that flip over going to the victor — most youths appear to just like collecting them.
April 12 — Ted Gundlah, president and CEO of Olean General Hospital, is stepping down after almost 30 years in the hospital’s management. Starting as administrator in 1966 before becoming CEO in 1988, Gundlah was one of the nation’s youngest hospital administrators when he started. Now, after a career leading the hospital and even testifying before Congress on health care matters, he said that it’s time for those who will “be carrying Olean General Hospital into the next generation” to step up to the plate.