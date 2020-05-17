From cups running over with high-price liquor to bringing the war to Bradner Stadium, from a local honor for Bob Lanier to the birth of Allegany-Limestone, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
May 20 — Firemen were called out to put out two fighting men on North First Street. The men were slugging it out in the street, and when neither was able to put the other out, a bystander pulled the fire alarm box nearby. Firemen from Company No. 1 rushed over from the station and separated the men. When they refused to give their names, they were both taken to the police station and were booked as John Doe and Richard Roe for disorderly conduct.
May 24 — Whiskey — or whatever it is coming out of the stills and bathtubs in the city that just happens to be named that — is almost as easy to secure in Olean today as it was when saloons were still legal. A local fellow known as an authority on bootlegging estimated that at least $30,000 in alcohol was sold in the city on Saturday, and the number of “jags” seen on the streets tends to agree with that assessment. Quarts are selling for the astronomical price of $15 to $20 each — $200 to $265 accounting for inflation — but that doesn’t seem to be stopping the lushes and winos. Some are homemade, but much is coming from Canada.
1945
May 19 — Bayonet fighting, squad tactics, flamethrowers, machine guns and the M1 Garand rifle were put on full display at Bradner Stadium as the “Here’s Your Infantry” show came to town. An effort to boost the Seventh War Loan campaign, the traveling Army show with combat veterans from every campaign gave narrated demonstrations on how the war against Japan is being fought half a world away. Speakers included officials, dignitaries and soldiers — including Tech. Sgt. Homer Wise of Louisiana, the second-most decorated enlisted man in the Army with the Congressional Medal of Honor rounding out his awards from Italy and France.
May 22 — Another 14 Oleanders went off to war, despite the end of fighting in Europe. The inductees represented the 61st induction call of Olean Selective Service Board No. 645, one of the last to be called up during the war. In addition the 62nd call included 106 men for pre-induction physicals bound for Buffalo. However, those men would only be called to active duty if needed to fight Japan.
1970
May 19 — “If you are reading this letter, you will never see me again,” said a letter by Cpl. Keith Franklin, a medic in the U.S. Army and a Salamanca native killed May 5 in Cambodia. The letter lambasted the war that took him from his home. “The question now is whether or not my death has been in vain. My answer is yes.” Drafted in 1969, he went to Vietnam in late February. “The inhabitants of this bug-infested, backward, God-forsaken hell-on-earth want no part of the American war machine. But they have no choice.”
May 22 — Declaring him “the biggest Indian of them all,” the Seneca Nation of Indians declared that St. Bonaventure’s All-American center and NBA first overall pick Bob Lanier would be henceforth known as “Ha-You-Non-Da,” or “He Makes Tracks,” of the Hawk Clan in a ceremony in Jimersontown in full Seneca regalia. The ceremony was brief as Chief Dick Johnnyjohn chanted the adoption song and Lanier walked with his new brother.
1995
May 19 — For the third time in six years, voters at Allegany Central and Limestone Free Union school districts went to the polls to determine if the districts would merge. The third time was the charm, however, as voters in Allegany agreed 1,002-191, and in Limestone 363-302. “You don’t feel this good that often,” said Allegany Superintendent Steve Troskosky. Meanwhile, Limestone school board member Betsy Frank was not hopeful for the future of the school in Limestone. “There’s no way in hell that school stays open,” she said. The district closed the building 15 years later.
May 20 — Houghton College was one of 300 institutions swindled by the bankrupt Foundation for New Era Philanthropy, a Philadelphia-based fundraiser being investigated for fraud. New Era founder John G. Bennett Jr. had since 1989 solicited money from museums, universities and other charities by promising to double their money with matching contributions from anonymous donors. While many groups started seeing their money, the firm had solicited other nonprofits to hand over cash to cover the first groups — a classic Ponzi scheme. With $551 million in liabilities — counting $4 million to Houghton College — the company declared bankruptcy. In 1997, Bennett was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.