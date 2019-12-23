From fowl play on Irving Street to sending off new Army recruits, from a push for public housing to SBU rejecting a “gift” win, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
Dec. 23 — The latest in holiday poultry thefts left the owner of a flock perplexed last night. “My chicken coop was robbed by a 50-50 thief,” reported Gilbert Locks, of 115 Irving St. “How’s that?” Asked Chief John Dempsey. “Someone entered the building and took one goose and one duck — and I had only two geese and two ducks,” told Mr. Locks. The chief detailed Detective Sergeant William Barnick to get the thief.
Dec. 29 — Members of the Masonic fraternity in Olean last evening paid tribute to Hugh Thurman Boyd and William Wallace Waring, the two members of the order who made the supreme sacrifice in the world war. The day was also the feast of St. John the Evangelist, said John Sloan, one of the patron saints of Masonry. Both men were killed by the Spanish flu epidemic, which ravaged the militaries of the world in 1918. “Loyalty and patriotism were crystallized into their being and their name and fame rests on a sound foundation far more enduring than the mere tribute of respect which we are paying to their memory,” Sloan said.
1944
Dec. 23 — The end of the Army Student Training Reserve Program is just a few weeks away, said St. Bonaventure College President the Rev. Thomas Plassmann, who expressed regret. He noted that most of the youths who attended last year’s program “have already been in combat and five of them have been killed in action.” The dead, however, “ranked first in talent and discipline.” This year’s class “are the finest type of manhood,” and will do their country proud, Plassmann added.
Dec. 27 — Portville’s Lawrence B. Carter gave his life a month ago in Germany, his family learned from a War Department telegram. A 1932 Olean High School graduate, Carter joined the army in 1933 for peacetime service. He left the army in 1938, came home, and enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1940. He joined the 7th Armored Division in England in 1943. He went to France in June 1944 and later became a company commander in his tank battalion.
1969
Dec. 23 — Two federal agencies have given the Olean Housing Authority the go-ahead to create 266 living units at five sites in the city next year. The top three floors of the Olean House will be converted into 82 apartments in the first phase of work. In addition, the Orleans Company of Cleveland has signed on for four new developments in the city, including sites near School 2 and Marcus Park, along Front Street, another on Seneca Street, and on South Eighth Street.
Dec. 24 — As Common Council members prepared to do battle over the closed-circuit television system monitoring North Union Street, it was abruptly announced the company which set up the system was pulling out of the city, citing complaints by officials as indicative that TeleVigil was not wanted in Olean. Mayor-Elect William Smith said that the costs for the system would have risen to $70,000 a year to monitor — far too much to keep anyway.
1994
Dec. 23 — Notre Dame tried to give the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team a Christmas gift, but the Bonnies made like Scrooge and hum bugged their way to a 57-54 setback in front of 8,500 fans in Indiana. “I thought Notre Dame outworked us,” said Bona’s coach Jim Baron, himself a former Notre Dame assistant. “We didn’t shoot the ball well at all, and free throws really hurt us as well.” But despite the miserable shooting, the Bonnies had several chances to top the Fighting Irish — and fell flat.
Dec. 28 — Maureen Curry, the 22-year director of the Olean Public Library, has a simple plan for retirement — to catch up on her reading. Curry was the driving force behind purchasing the former Loblaws grocery store on North Second Street and doubling the library’s square footage. And while she misses the architectural gem that was the old library, “it was 68 years old and as things change, modern library services changed … at one point, we were piling books on the tables.” It’s appreciated by the 21,000 visitors through the doors every month, she added.