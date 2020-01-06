From helping the orphans of the Great War to a shopping list of work for the city, from a rough day for a city worker on thin ice to a daring rescue during a house fire, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
Jan. 6 — During the year just closed Olean adopted 100 little French war orphans and contributed to the support of each the sum of $36.50. With the assistance, mothers have been able to keep their children at home and enrolled in school. The children have written many letters of thanks and appreciation. Mrs. Thomas Larkin has been busy at work translating the French letters, telling of how every penny received is going to the families — equivalent to $72 in French currency, it is reported.
Jan. 7 — In his first address as mayor, Republican Willis Z. Georgia cautioned the Common Council that much needs to be done in the city. The banning of traveling street carnival companies, creation of storm sewers to protect the new paved streets and replacement of the “inadequate, unsightly” trestle bridges leading into the city are needed, as all are “not in keeping with our progress.” He also indicated that a new city hall would someday be needed — it would be replaced in 1959.
1944
Jan. 6 — Before the largest crowd to witness a basketball game in the Olean High School gymnasium in the past four years, the Olean Huskies defeated the Allegany High School’s Blue Devils in a fast and hardly contested game. The score, 31-22 in favor of Olean, does not tell the full story of the game which was marked by a 6-6 tie at the end of the first quarter and a 1-point lead at the half. The long shots of Allegany, the passing and fast breaks of the Huskies, and the field goal duel between the teams kept the crowd on its toes throughout the whole game.
Jan. 8 — Olean stands on good financial ground going into 1945, said Mayor Thomas Gustafson in his annual message on the state of the community. He touted that, along with paying off hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonds, the city was able to build almost a mile of protective flood levy at the same time. Like his predecessors, he suggests a new city building, replacing the bridges on South Union and Main streets, improving city streets and upgrades to stormwater sewer systems. He also recommends a new city garage, the creation of a city airport and an incinerator to dispose of trash, and possibly the purchase of an asphalt plant.
1969
Jan. 6 — Aside from great players, St. Bonaventure and Niagara are finally getting some credit for having great teams. Both the Associated Press and United Press college polls listed both schools among the top in the nation on the backs of great records. Bona’s place at 4th on the UPI and 5th on the AP polls — while not a record — show the program under LArry Weise as finally getting the respect it deserves. Niagara picked up the 15th place in the AP poll, the first appearance in the top 20 since the early 1950s. Eventual NCAA tourney winner UCLA led both polls, with Kentucky and North Carolina just behind.
Jan. 7 — Apparently hitting an ice pocket, the city’s snow plow-equipped caterpillar-tread Bombardier broke through the ice on Forness Pond. A city worker was clearing the snow from the spring-fed pond, a popular winter fun site, for skating. The small snow-removal vehicle was purchased by the city three years ago for clearing narrow sidewalks, underpasses and the pond.
The city would eventually get an indoor ice skating rink at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, making ice more regular and safer for grooming crews.
1994
Jan. 8 — Tom Apke, coach of Appalachian State, saw his worst nightmare come to life as the St. Bonaventure Bonnies blew out the visiting Mountaineers 76-32 before 3,304 stunned observers. “We’ve played much better than this,” Apke said. The Bonnies went on a 26-4 tear to end the first half with a 44-19 record. The margin mushroomed to as much as 46 twice in the late game, despite the starters long being dispatched to the bench. The win was the 100th for Bona coach Jim Baron, whose road-weary team had spent 13 of the last 17 days on the road to play five games.
Jan. 9 — Police Patrolman James Scanlon is being lauded as a hero after saving three sleeping people from a burning building on Orchard Avenue. The patrolman was the first at the scene. “I ran up the stairs and tried to open the door, but it was locked,” he told the Times Herald. “I looked and saw a light coming from under the door, so I kicked it open.” He awoke the man, woman and child, and with the help of an unknown bystander got all three to safety as the smoke began to build in the structure. “I didn’t think about it — I knew I had to get them out,” he said.