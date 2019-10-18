Every year, HomeCare & Hospice Foundation offers a personalized ornament as a way to remember loved ones.
This year’s ornament is a beautifully designed, pewter-finish sled, which can be engraved with a loved one’s name and short message. The ornament is available for $20 with engraving and can be displayed at the Tree of Life Ceremony of one’s choice, picked up at one of the HomeCare & Hospice offices or shipped to your home for an extra $2.50 per ornament.
Additional options include purchasing a memory tag that can contain a loved one’s name, quote or special memory for $5. Memory tags can be displayed with your ornament or can be shipped to you for 2.50 each.
HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is also selling Angel Ornaments for $5 each. These Angel ornaments make great gifts and they will not be displayed at the Tree of Life ceremonies.
The annual ceremonies provide an opportunity for community members to honor a loved one during the holiday season. The memorial ceremonies are held at six locations across HomeCare & Hospice’s service area and serve as a way for the community to come together and honor those they love. All are invited to attend and stay after the ceremony for light refreshments.
The proceeds from the ornaments are also a gift to current and future patients; community support will help provide care for more patients and families in our community as they face the end of life. To ensure availability for the Tree of Life ceremony, order forms for engraved ornaments must be postmarked by Nov. 22. Online sales must be ordered by Nov. 28.
You can order online at www.homecare-hospice.org/2019-tree-of-life/ while orders can also be placed by calling Ellen Brokaw at (585) 343-7596 or Sarah Negron at (716) 372-2106. Ornaments hung on the Tree of Life can be taken home after the ceremony, or they will be mailed by end of December.
Ceremonies will be held in the following area communities:
• Little Valley: Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m. at VFW Post No. 8734, 5460 Route 353.
• Arcade: Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m. at Arcade Fire Hall, 145 North St.
• Olean: Dec. 8, 1:30 p.m. at Total Senior Care, 519 N. Union St.
• Wellsville: Dec. 10, 5:30 p.m. at David Howe Memorial Library, 155 N. Main St.