State & Union: Top wrestler lauded by city of Olean

A local standout in collegiate wrestling received another item for his trophy case — the key to the city.
Mayor Bill presented a key to the city to Olean High School alum Jeff Prescott in a ceremony in the mayor’s office on Friday. Prescott was in Olean after being inducted in the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday.
He is considered one of the best wrestlers in Western New York history. During his high school career, Prescott won four consecutive Section 6 championships in his weight class (1984-1987), won three New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships (1985-1987) and was named the New York State Most Outstanding Wrestler (1986). In addition Prescott was named a high school All-American and when he graduated from Olean High School in 1987 he held the state record for victories at 210 and state record for consecutive wins at 120. Prescott’s high school coach was Jim Meyers.
Prescott continued his wrestling career at Penn State University, his career included being the NCAA Division I champion twice (1990 and 1991), being an NCAA All American three times (1989, 1990, 1991), a University Freestyle champion (1991) and a Junior World champion. In addition he was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler (1991) at the NCAA tournament. Mr. Prescott was named to the Eastern Wrestling League Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio in 2007.
Prescott has continued with a career in wrestling, mentoring and coaching the next generation of wrestlers.
“On behalf of the City of Olean I congratulate Jeff for being inducted in the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame” Aiello said. “His wrestling career is a testament that hard work and dedication pays off. Olean is proud to be the hometown of Jeff Prescott.”
ALSO FROM THE MAYOR, he said snow shovelers are needed to help the area’s elderly.
“There are many residents in Olean who have trouble meeting the City’s Code that requires residents to remove snow and ice from their sidewalks following a snow storm,” said Aiello. “The City has traditionally kept a list of volunteers who can help our elderly and disabled citizens with this task.”
Volunteers are being sought to help out homebound and fixed-income seniors who are unable to take care of their sidewalks as the snow begins to fly.
“Unfortunately, last year we had very few volunteers and this year we are following that same trend. In the past, students from our local schools and churches volunteered to meet service requirements; and others have added their name to the list to help those in need. I hope we can get more volunteers this year, we already have a list with many residents needing assistance.
“Olean is a great place to live because it is a caring community and fortunately many neighbors take care of those who cannot meet the shoveling requirements without calling my office. I thank those people for their dedication and compassion,” Aiello added. “This list of shoveling volunteers will help put those who are not as fortunate in contact with those who are happy to help them.
If anyone would like to be on the list, call the mayor’s office at 376-5615.