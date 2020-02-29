Today, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, is a leap day, something that only happens about every four years.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, adding an extra day every four years keeps the calendar aligned correctly with the astronomical seasons, since a year by to the Gregorian calendar (365 days) and a year according to Earth’s orbit around the Sun (approximately 365.25 days) are not the exact same length of time. Without this extra day, our calendar and the seasons would gradually get out of sync.
Because of this extra day, a leap year has 366 days instead of 365. Additionally, a leap year does not end and begin on the same day of the week, as a non-leap year does.
Looking back on past leap years, we noted that on Feb. 29, 1948, four babies (“leaplings”) were born at the three — yes, THREE — hospitals in Olean.
A son was born at St. Francis Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Burton of 601 N. Union St. Two births were reported at Olean General Hospital — a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Ferman Woods of Andrews Street and a son to Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Wakefield of North Clinton Street.
The fourth baby was born at the Mountain Clinic — a son to Mr. and Mrs. William Madison of North 13th Street.
From 1972, technically, the Olean High School boys basketball team only had to look back every four years to a date that likely stung for a long time: a 74-48 loss to Jamestown on the Huskies’ home floor to end the regular season.
Olean coach John Baker didn’t mince words after the game: “Both of us (the coaches) knew it was over by halftime, and we did some experimenting” — as in playing some younger players.
In 1980, two more leaplings arrived in Olean.
David E. Ash was born to Mr. and Mrs. Peter Ash of North 3rd Street in St. Francis Hospital and Thomas E. Baker Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Baker of East State Road was born in Olean General Hospital.