After State & Union featured an article earlier this month regarding Olean’s resident squirrel statues that were featured in the spring edition of the Western New York Heritage magazine, the Times Herald heard from several area residents who asked that their locations be publicized.
After contacting Mayor Bill Aiello’s office for help, his staff graciously assisted by sending us the “Guide to the Squirrels of Olean New York” publication printed by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
The guide provides a summary on each of the squirrels that are located around the community and have been part of the Woodland in the City project that was started in 2006. The project, which was first met with some skepticism, took off in the community after the first four-foot high fiberglass squirrels were unveiled in May 2007. The squirrels were fashioned by the creative minds of Amy Sherburne, Bob Sherburne, Mark Barta and Evelyn Penman and were meant to promote the arts in the city as well as the local merchants who sponsored them.
To the best of our knowledge, there are believed to be more than two dozen squirrels in the city at the provided locations. All proceeds from the fundraising project benefited the Historical & Preservation Society in Olean.
Although some of the following squirrels are located inside businesses, their outdoor counterparts may provide individuals and families plenty of fun, outdoor expeditions and photography sessions in searching them out. Enjoy, and happy hunting!
• Cutter, located at Cutco/Ka-Bar Visitors Center, East State Street. Artist, Nora L. Wilson-Wheeler, Bolivar.
• Nutty O’ St. Nick, located at Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, North Union Street. Artist, Nora O’Hara, Ischua.
• Starry Night, located at the Olean Post Office, South Union Street. Artist, Eila Shea, with five student artists.
• Life’s Images, located at Blue Bird Square. Artist, Chary Robbins, Buffalo.
• Sir Pennywise, located inside Community Bank, North Union Street. Artist, Linda Harrington.
• Hey Mom, Guess What, located at VA Clinic, Olean. Artist, Jim Douglas, Olean.
• Sleep E. Squirrel, located at Olean General Hospital. Artist, Donna Everett.
• General Casimir Krupunik, located at Pulaski Club, North Union Street. Artist not listed.
• Roofus, A Real Stud, located at First Class Exteriors, North Union Street. Artist, Nora L. Wilson-Wheeler.
• Lady Justice, located in Lincoln Park. Artist, Paul A. Boccolucci, Springville.
• Melody of Birds, located at Pines Nursing Home, West State Street. Artist, Melody Ballard.
• J.R., located on West Henley Street. Artist, Tim Truman.
• Enchanted Mountain Squirrel, located in Oak Hill Park. Artist, Nora O’Hara, Ischua.
• InVINCEble, located in the park across from Trans Am, North 8th Street. Artist, N.R. Michele Breazeale, Salamanca.
• Hermie, located in Magnano Park. Artist, Dan Brown and Olean Middle School students.
• Olean Patriot, located at Worth W. Smith, West State Street. Artist, Heath Cousins, Eldred, Pa.
• Inky the Squirrel, located inside the Ink Well, West Main Street, Allegany. Artist Melissa Meyers.
• A Knight to Remember, located at Armor Building Supply, Constitution Avenue. Artist, Jim Douglas, Olean.
• Turbo, located at Dresser-Rand Co., Paul Clark Drive. Artist, Nora L. Wilson, Bolivar.
• The Jolly Mon, located at Olean Medical Group, rear entrance. Artist, Erica Richards, Wellsville.
• Florence Squirrelingale, RN, located at Olean General Hospital. Artist, Theresa E. Heinz.
• Pepe, located on North Union Street. Artist, Lori A. Tiller, Allegany.
• Country Folk Squirrel, North Union Street. Artist, Anne Winsor, Connecticut.
• Squirrelinsky, Blue Bird Square, North Union Street. Artist, Kristina Giunta Faulkner.
• Pop ARThur, located in Lincoln Park. Artist, Allison Malikowski, Buffalo.
• Ronald McSquirrel, located at McDonald’s Restaurant, Olean. Artist, Melissa Meyers, Allegany.
• Good Ol’ Squirrel, located at Paul Brown Dodge & Jeep, East State Street. Artist, Paul Bocculucci, Great Valley.