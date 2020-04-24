Turning 10 years old is a big landmark for a child. After all, it’s a two-digit number and only one away from 11.
As Amanda Grabowski reports for The Salamanca Press this week, Amilia Rivera of Salamanca was really looking forward to this event on April 20.
Ordinarily, her family would have organized a big birthday party for her, but the COVID-19 shutdowns put an end to those plans.
“We really wanted to help her celebrate, so we decided to give her a parade,” says her grandmother, Carol Ellis of Swan Street Florist
Twenty-plus cars full of horn-honking well-wishers responded to the invitation and gathered in the Our Lady of Peace parking lot on Broad Street.
“I was so touched to see how many there were,” Ellis said. “I really appreciate the support our friends showed us.”
Accompanied by a police escort complete, with lights flashing and sirens wailing, the parade proceeded down Broad Street to Swan, where the birthday girl waited under a balloon rainbow. Many slowed down to hand her birthday cards.
Amilia was tickled pink with her parade. It was just the sort of thing that would appeal to the artistic nature of this young lady who follows in the footsteps of her creative grandmother and mother, Amy Rivera.
Just like her mother and grandmother, Amilia enjoys working in the flower shop and likes to make little arrangements. She loves to bake cookies and decorate them, especially at Christmas time, when gingerbread men are her specialty.
“She’s always involved in some sort of craft project,” Ellis says. “She even sculpted a pink rabbit out of snow in the front yard.”
Amelia is a big fan of TikTok, dancing and singing. During the summer months, Amilia and her brother Giovanni participate in the Salamanca Youth Center’s Arts Alive Program for children who want to have a theater experience.
To end her exciting day, Amelia enjoyed a meal with her family of her own request, ham and scalloped potatoes. Following dinner, everyone enjoyed the “TikTok” cake decorated by her mother.