Bill Hettrick was walking in the woods off the North Nine Mile Road in Allegany when he came across huge leaves on the ground.
Taken by the size of the leaves, he took some to his grandsons, Matthew and Luke Legere, sons of Betsy and Mark Legere of Allegany.
“The boys immediately said, ‘Wow, these are so huge and awesome!’” says their mom. “They were so excited and couldn’t wait to show them to their kindergarten and first-grade classes on Friday at Allegany-Limestone.”
After a search online, Bill wondered if the leaves were from a bigleaf or Oregon maple, which is native to the Northwest.
Our call is they are sycamore leaves, though they appear uncommonly large for the species. Perhaps there is a tree expert out there who might tell us for sure.
In any case, we’re sure that Matthew and Luke wowed their classmates — and their teachers — with those huge leaves.
Try pressing one of those leaves, like many of us did for grade-school projects in the fall, in a mere 8x11 binder!
WE READILY acknowledge that we have lots of pumpkin references on the front of today’s edition. Well, ‘tis certainly the season.
But even more so today — because Oct. 26 is actually National Pumpkin Day, which seems to make sense given that it’s fall harvest, Halloween and pumpkin-spice-flavor season all at once.
Perhaps it’s as it should be, as squash are native to North America and were important food staples dating back centuries, according to the National Day calendar. The oldest evidence of pumpkin-related seeds dates back to somewhere between 7000 and 5500 B.C. to seeds found in Mexico. The word pumpkin originates from the word pepon, which means “large melon” in Greek. So, Happy Pumpkin Day.