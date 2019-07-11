Descendants of members of the 154th New York Volunteer Infantry, a Civil War regiment raised in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, will gather for the 34th annual reunion at 2 p.m. July 20.
The reunion will be held at the Bemus Point United Methodist Church, 4954 Bemus-Ellery Road in Bemus Point.
Mark H. Dunkelman of Providence, R.I., the author of six books and dozens of articles of various aspects of the 154th’s history, will preside at the reunion. He is the great-grandson of John Langhans of Ellicottville, who served in the 154th as a corporal.
The 154th New York — known as the Hardtack Regiment — was raised in the summer of 1862 and participated in many of the campaigns and battles of the Civil War.
This year’s reunion will focus on “The Captains,” the 25 men who were commissioned and mustered in that rank. In addition to Dunkelman, six relatives of the regimental captains will take part in this program.
Descendants are asked to bring photographs and relics of their soldier ancestors to be copied and added to the regimental archives. Each attendee will receive a souvenir ribbon.
For more information about the reunion, contact Dunkelman by phone at (401) 369-0637 or by email at nyvi154th@aol.com. For more information, visit www.hardtackregiment.com.