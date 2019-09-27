Fall officially started Monday, but you wouldn’t know it by the weather in the Southern Tier and across Upstate New York.
High temperatures — more typical for early July than late September — will be in the 70s again today and Saturday, when the high could flirt with 80. There’s a good chance for rain on Saturday, possibly even a thunderstorm.
The normal high temperature this time of year is in the high 60s for most of Upstate.
Sunday will only be around 70, just slightly above normal, before things warm up again during the work week. Monday could see the high 70s again while Tuesday, the first day of October, could see a high of 82, according to an AccuWeather forecast for Olean.
It looks like more fall-like temperatures will arrive later next week.
And what of the fall foliage report for this weekend?
In what the state tourism website designates the Chautauqua-Allegheny region — our end of the Southern Tier — “color change is accelerating in Cattaraugus County around Little Valley. Look for about 35% foliage change with some gorgeous shades of orange becoming more prominent this weekend.
“At Allegany State Park, observers are predicting 20-25% change with shades of red in maple trees. Chautauqua County observers expect 15-25% color change in the county’s northern and southern portions and around 30% change mid-county. Most leaves are still green with some red, orange and yellow appearing.”