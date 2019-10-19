Heating prices this coming winter should — emphasize should — be a bit lower than last year, according to a prediction from the state Public Service Commission.
Average gas prices last year ran $831 for the heating season, but are expected to fall to $757 this year. Electricity prices are likewise expected to drop a bit.
“We anticipate energy consumers will benefit from lower than average energy prices this winter, which is welcome news for all of us,” PSC Chairman John Rhodes says of the predictions.
Part of the lower cost is due to the abundance of natural gas, spurred on by the development over the last decade of hydrofracking in neighboring states like Pennsylvania.
But there are constraints, including a finite amount of pipeline space to carry gas from not only Pennsylvania but from locations as distant as Canada.
A delay in opening a new pipeline from the Enbridge Corp. system could lead to shortages or problems with low gas pressure downstate, especially in New York City, if there was another disruption or stoppage somewhere else, say officials.
A potential cold snap could force downstate gas turbine power producers to switch to oil. And it could increase prices.
“Depending on the weather situation ... it could be very bad,” says John Sano, a Department of Public Service supervisor in the gas division.