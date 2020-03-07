Yes, it’s that time of the year again to “spring ahead” and switch our clocks tonight.
Daylight Saving Time officially begins on the second Sunday in March, but of course we turn our clocks forward when they go to bed tonight. That is, if we remember.
DST was first established during World War I to conserve fuel for war industries. The law was repealed after WWI ended, but was re-established by Congress during World War II due to energy consumption and became U.S. law in 1966 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, establishing uniform start and end times within standard time zones.
The policy, regulated by the Department of Transportation, aims to save energy, reduce traffic fatalities, and reduce crime.
Not all states observe DST. Arizona and Hawaii do not, while Florida is awaiting federal approval to do the same. As we mentioned recently, at least four similar bills have been introduced in the New York State Legislature as well.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, reintroduced legislation last year to make DST permanent nationwide, putting an end to changing our clocks twice a year, and President Donald Trump said that he’s in favor of it.
EARLIER THIS WEEK we asked if anyone has seen any robins yet.
Randy Opferbeck of Allegany emailed Thursday: “I saw a flock of them this afternoon on the North Nine Mile Road.”
And our resident birding expert, Jeffrey Reed, emailed Friday: “I can report 8 robins on March 1 on Holt Run Road in (Allegany State Park). Eating sumac.”
Outdoor writer Wade Robertson also reports seeing a robin this past week.