Earlier this fall, St. Bonaventure’s ROTC cadets traveled to the Gettysburg, Pa. area to tour the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle and tour of the Gettysburg Battlefield.
John Gordnier, enrollment officer for Seneca Battalion ROTC, writes that each student was assigned a specific general officer they had to study and give a briefing on. With that, they were required to identify leadership attributes and competencies that contributed to the general’s success — or failure — on the battlefield.
“Along our way around the battlefield we got a picture of the group with the 64th New York Volunteer Infantry’s monument,” Gordnier writes. “That unit was part of the Cattaraugus Regiment and soldiers from I Company were recruited out of Olean.”
In addition, the group toured the Gettysburg Cemetery. As the tour was winding down their guide had the group stop at the grave of Sgt. Amos Humiston, a soldier killed on the first day of the battle.
Area Civil War and history buffs in general are perhaps familiar with the story behind how Humiston’s body was identified.
Shortly after the battle the daughter of an area tavern keeper, Benjamin Schriver, found the body of an unidentified soldier clutching an ambrotype photo of three children. She brought the photo back to her father’s tavern in Graeffenburg where, like many mementos from the battlefield, it became a local attraction.
Dr. John Bourns from Philadelphia stopped at the tavern. When he saw the image he knew that somewhere a family needed to know the final resting place of a missing father.
Dr. Bourns talked Schriver into giving him the photo, which he copied in the popular carte de visite format. Some copies he sent to newspapers throughout the North, while he sold others to raise funds.
For weeks the story spread, then in October the news came from Cattaraugus County — the family had been found in Portville. A friend had passed on a copy of a newspaper, and a family who had received no letters or news since the great battle had their worst fears confirmed.
Bourns traveled there and in an emotional meeting presented them with the original photo and the funds that had been raised.
“When (the guide) was wrapping up the story he told us that the soldier’s wife and daughters were residing in Portville when they found out about his death,” Gordnier writes. “I thought that was pretty cool because myself (2001) and Larry Johnson (1994) are both Portville alumni. Larry recently retired as a lieutenant colonel after 20 years in the Army and is now an instructor with our program.”
A monument to Humiston stands on the battlefield — it is the only monument to an individual enlisted man on the Gettysburg field.