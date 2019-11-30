Santa and Mrs. Claus were in town Friday night for the Santa Claus Lane Parade — and they will be back to host Visit with Santa at the newly built cottage Lincoln Park.
The Clauses will visit with children 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Dec. 4 and 11. Some elves-in-training from the Olean Intermediate Middle School Student Activities Council will assist them with the visitors.
The Claus cottage was a part of the $1.25 million Lincoln Square project through Empire State Development, which provided permanent buildings to house the Olean Farmers Market and other events.
For the Dec. 11 Santa visit, the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts ArtMobile will be on hand. The crew with the ArtMobile will organize and present an art activity for the kids to make and take as they wait for Santa.
A mailbox, created by families of the EvenStart program, is placed by Santa’s cottage as well. Santa encourages all children to write a letter to him and place it in the mailbox.
Santa will also be at the Santa House next to the Allegany Municipal Building, 106 E. Main St., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also visit the Allegany house from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday; 1 to 3 p.m. Friday; and 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19.
Many activities are planned for this holiday season in the area. You can get events information by visiting www.oleanny.com. For more information regarding Santa Claus Lane, call 372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.
WITH THANKSGIVING DAY and many sumptuous feasts behind us, we report today on results of the Times Herald’s web poll: Which pie do you prefer to top off the Thanksgiving meal?
Perhaps no surprise, but pumpkin pie was the clear favorite, garnering nearly 48% of the vote.
Apple pie (19.2%) edged out pecan pie (18.1%), while 14.8% of respondents preferred something other than the three favorites.
