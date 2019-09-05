It’s early September and most of us are still just getting used to the fact that it’s now socially and ethically acceptable to order pumpkin spice flavored coffee.
But organizers of the Santa Claus Lane Parade are already looking ahead enough to start calling for entries.
Always the highlight of the holiday season, the parade attracts loads of people of all ages to downtown Olean. The parade will be Friday, Nov. 29, beginning at 7 p.m.
The Santa Claus Lane committee encourages area organizations and businesses to participate in the parade with a float, send in a musical unit or display historical/public vehicles in the parade.
The parade will begin at Delaware Avenue and North Union Street, will use both sides of the street as it did in 2018, and proceed south. Santa and Mrs. Claus will have their traditional countdown of the lights coming on at the intersection of State and Union streets.
The process is simple, it’s FREE to participate, and the enjoyment is plentiful, so why not enter? In order to participate in the parade, groups simply need to print out and fill in an application form that can be found online the Chamber’s website, www.oleanny.com, or by calling the Chamber office. Parade trophies will be presented in eight categories.
The parade rules and guidelines include: floats may be no taller than 13 feet and MAY NOT contain a Santa or Mrs. Claus as they make their entrance at the end of the parade to light the lights. NO CANDY, small toys, light-up wands, etc. should be thrown from floats and any children on the float should supervised.
Adults must accompany small children if walking; if you would like to hand out candy/coupons, please have volunteers walk along the sidewalk and hand out; and if you have animals (dogs and horses are allowed) in the parade, you must provide scoopers to clean up droppings.
To participate in the parade, a float or unit must be decorated in holiday fashion. There is no theme — the holidays and all the celebrations can be the theme if needed. A safety committee will review all floats before they enter the parade route. Although there is no official deadline for parade applications, GOACC urges all participants to get the information into the Chamber by Nov. 25.
All parade participants must have a waiver signed and Chamber officials ask that all waivers be handed in by Nov. 29 to the offices at 301 N. Union.
For more information regarding Santa Claus Lane or other Greater Olean Area events and activities, call 372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.