At age 93, Bill Steckman of Salamanca has proven that it’s never too late to realize one of your goals.
A lifelong hunter, Steckman was anxious to bag his 90th whitetail deer while he was in his 90s. But, for the past three years, he came home empty-handed.
Assorted health and vision challenges in recent years did not dissuade him, according to a story by Amanda Grabowski for the Salamanca Press. Once again this year he convinced friend Bill Skoken to accompany him to their secret spot in the woods.
Steckman was ready for a long, cold wait. He propped his heated seat against a young tree and was careful not to sit on the stash of candy bars in his pocket.
“I don’t worry when I take Bill out,” Skoken says. “He’s tough.”
On Dec. 2, at about 3:30 p.m., Steckman was in the woods armed with a Marlin .243, when a 4-point buck wandered by — and into Steckman’s sights.
“We’d only been there about an hour. I didn’t even get to eat my candy bars,” he says.
Steckman reminisces about his youthful hunting experiences in the Salamanca area.
“It used to be harder to find deer,” Steckman says. “The DEC introduced whitetail deer into our woods and now they are everywhere.”
Grandmother and mother knitters were called upon to keep hunters supplied with warm woolen hunting socks and woolen mittens that had a built-in space for a trigger finger.
For hand warmers in the “good old days,” hunters heated rocks on the wood stove and then kept them in their pockets wrapped in old socks.
Steckman’s first deer gun was an Ithaca Deer Slayer he saved up for by working at the S&S Store for 10 cents an hour. He was 12 or 13 years old.
Eventually, he’d go off with a 12-gauge shotgun and a pocket full of deer-slug shells — that was in the days before rifles were legal to hunt deer with in the Southern Tier.
“They were never very accurate,” Skoken says.
Steckman enjoys making all sorts of tasty treats with the deer meat, such as jerky, bologna, salami, sausage, roasts, stew meat and steaks.
He feels that venison is extra tasty and better for you because of the deer’s natural diet.
“Deer number 90 was full of acorns,” Skoken adds.
Meanwhile, Steckman has no intention of sitting back on his laurels.
“Now, I’m going to aim for my 100th deer,” he says.