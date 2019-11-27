The Santa Claus Lane Parade in Olean, the official kickoff to the holiday season in which Santa and Mrs. Claus light thousands of light bulbs in the skylines, snowflakes and stars in downtown Olean, begins Friday at 7 p.m.
The parade starts at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and North Union Street. Mercy Flight of Western New York will officially lead the parade with a flyover and then its spotlight will shine on the parade route, which begins near Burger King and continues south to East State Street.
As Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce considers the roadway North Union Street/Santa Claus Lane during the holiday season, it’s worth noting the origin of the song “Here Comes Santa Claus.”
It was originally written by Gene Autry, who got the idea for the song after riding his horse in the 1946 Santa Claus Lane Parade (now the Hollywood Christmas Parade) in Los Angeles, during which crowds of spectators chanted, “Here comes Santa Claus.”
Downbeat Percussion, the official drumline for the Buffalo Bills, will be in the parade, while Paul Brown Motors and Toys 4 Tots will team up again this year in an effort to fill a pickup truck with donated toys. Look for the truck on East State Street between Lincoln Park and the city building to drop off unwrapped gifts for a local child.
Paula Snyder of Jamestown Community College, Max Bullers of Home Depot of Olean and Eric Garvin of Community Bank NA are the judges for the parade, with several awards planned.
The parking spaces along both sides of North Union from Delaware to East State will be closed to any parking vehicles at 4 p.m. The detour route will be First Street from Wayne to Henley streets as well as East/West Henley from South First to South Barry Street. No parking will be allowed along the detour route as well.
Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley states, “Please parents have your family members stay up on the curbs on Union Street as well as off the medians and roundabouts — they are not to be used for viewing the parade.”
ALL PARADE UNITS should enter the staging area by entering North Barry (behind Big Lots) from Main Street. Parade units must stop at the Parade Stop in the right lane going south on North Barry to pick up numbers.
The parade lineup is as follows:
Units 1-15 line up on upper Delaware Avenue (between North Union and North Barry). Arrive no earlier than 6:30 p.m.
Mercy Flight in the air, Olean Police Department, Downbeat Percussion, City of Olean, Paul Brown Motors, Girl Scout Troop 10337, Bolivar Fire Department, Tanglewood/Field of Dreams, Step Up Dance Academy, Knights of Columbus Council #338, Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby, Portville Fire Department, Rick Bokman, Trans Am Olean 10 w/Dance Arts, Dance Arts w/Trans Am Flycar, Knapp Creek Fire Department, Enchanted Mountain Homeschool Explorers, Olean YMCA After School Programs, Storm Athletics All-Star Cheer, Girl Scout Troop 10732, Southern Tier Lightning Softball.
Units 16-48 report to North Barry via Pizza Hut, will then be directed to Albany Avenue and to the parking lots parallel to North Barry. Arrive no earlier than 6:30 p.m.
Olean Area Federal Credit Union, Neighborhood School of Dance, Eden Heights, COLORS and Veronyca Showgirls, The Hungry Burro, Olean Area Youth Hockey Organization, 100.1 The Hero, Olean Cub Scout Pack 617, Shamrock Found Farms/Heads and Tails 4-H, Town of Olean Volunteer Fire Department, Enchanted Mountain Jeep Wrangler Club, Portville Cub Scout Pack 631, Ardent Solutions, Toad’s Butcher Shop, Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department, Olean Youth Huskies, Auto Details 2 Decals, Conkey’s Automotive, Olean Post Office, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, Worth W. Smith Co., Olean Educational Support Personnel Association, Whistle Stop Feed Shop, Whitetails Unlimited, OHS Marching Band, Olean Fire Department and North Pole, Olean Police Department.