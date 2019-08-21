Bees of all species play such an important role in our daily lives. There are more than 19,000 different species globally, and they are responsible for pollinating 30 percent of the world’s food crops and 90 percent of our wild plants.
Bees are absolutely essential to sustain life on this earth as we know it.
National Honey Bee Day (Aug. 17) was a reminder to reflect on the fact that over the last 15 years, bee populations have been declining at an alarming rate largely due to climate change, habitat loss and pesticide use. Fewer bees mean fewer crops, which not only impact food security, but also the economy and maintenance of a healthy ecosystem.
“Sadly, more than one third of all bee species are facing declines in population and almost ten percent are facing complete extinction,” says beekeeper Cedar Anderson.
Here are some easy things we can all do to help bees thrive:
• Put the sprays away.
Pesticides are recognized as one of the leading threats to pollinators worldwide. Garden pesticides can be replaced with natural alternatives such as garlic, onion or salt spray, soap and orange citrus oil or even chili or pepper spray. Remember even natural sprays can harm pollinators so make sure to only use them outside of foraging hours.
• Plant bee-friendly flowers.
Even if you don’t keep bees, planting a bee-friendly garden is something anyone can do.
Find plants that bloom at different times of the year. Support a range of different pollinators throughout the different seasons. Trees and shrubs produce much higher quantities of pollen and nectar; however, smaller plants produce forage more regularly — it’s great to have a selection of both.
• Let your garden get a little messy.
Let your veggie and herb plants flower and let the dandelions bloom — the bees get to forage and you get some time off gardening duties.
Educating children about bees and pollinators is a great way to get them involved with caring for the environment and provides an excellent excuse to get them outdoors and off the screens. If you have a vegetable garden, this can be a fun way to introduce the importance of pollinators – we need them to pollinate one-third of our food crops and 90% of our wild plants.