Another sign of spring is that plans are being made for home improvement projects — including plans being made by Rebuilding Together.
Once again this year, Rebuilding Together Olean Area is accepting applications for home repairs from homeowners who are not able to perform the work without help. The organization addresses safety and the repair of homes for elderly, disabled and low-income homeowners.
Due to fiscal restraints Rebuilding Together is unable to do any roofs or roof repair.
The applications are available from a number of locations including:
• In Allegany: Duggan & Duggan, Village Clerk, Town Clerk, Allegany Senior Center and The Bridge.
• In Olean: Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, John Ash Senior Center, Mayor’s Office, Olean Food Pantry, African American Center, Cattaraugus County Department of Aging, Directions in Independent Living, Trinity United Methodist Church, Loaves and Fishes, Christ United Church, St. Mary of the Angels Basilica, Rural Revitalization Corp., St. Stephen’s Church, St. Joseph’s Church, St. John’s Church, Bethany Lutheran Church, Harvest Field Ministry and Pleasant Valley Greenhouse.
• In Portville: Village Clerk.
• In Hinsdale: Hinsdale Food Pantry, Hinsdale Post Office, Hinsdale Fire Department and Hinsdale Central School.
Applications may also be obtained by calling Wayne Cooper at 307-4010 or Charles McCole at 372-6954.
Completed applications should be mailed to Rebuilding Together Olean Area, PO Box 884, Olean, NY, 14760. It is best to get the applications in as soon as possible; the deadline is May 1.
Rebuilding Together Olean Area is an affiliate of the national organization of the same name — although all funding comes from local donations. All Rebuilding Together Olean Area board members are volunteers and all donations are used to repair houses.
Last year 21 homes were repaired, bringing the total to well over 550 since starting in 1992.