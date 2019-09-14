A new test for Lyme disease could help doctors diagnose and treat the disease much faster, Cornell University reports.
The test would quickly confirm the presence of the bacteria that causes Lyme, rather than waiting for weeks for a patient’s body to develop the antibodies that current tests detect.
”It’s a major breakthrough,” says Joel Tabb, president and co-founder of Ionica Sciences, the private company working on the test. Ionica is housed at Cornell’s McGovern Center, which serves as an incubator for businesses.
Ionica hopes that the test will be ready for doctors to use late next year. The company must perform more validation tests first.
Now, patients must wait weeks before they build up sufficient antibodies to be detected by current Lyme detection tests. During the wait, the infection can spread and become more difficult to treat with antibiotics. Cornell did not say how quickly results of the new test would be available to doctors and patients.
Ionica said its test zeroes in on a blood protein that leaves a “fingerprint” left behind by the Lyme bacteria. The test also distinguishes between a new infection and an old one, Cornell says.
Lyme disease, and several other diseases carried by ticks, are spreading across the Northeast. There were more than 42,000 confirmed or probable cases of Lyme disease in the U.S. in 2017, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bulk of those are in the Northeast. New York had 5,155 cases. Pennsylvania had the most, with 11,900.
Lyme is spread by the bite of the black-legged, or deer, tick. In New York, half of all adult ticks and 25 percent of nymphs carry the bacteria.
SEPTEMBER’S full moon, which actually reached its peak fullness at 12:33 this morning, appears today.
We hope you had a “normal” Friday without a lot of surprises — indeed, Friday was the 13th of September AND the full moon first appeared Friday night.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it’s called the Harvest Moon because it is the time to harvest. The Harvest Moon is the full moon nearest the autumnal equinox, which can occur in September or October and is bright enough to allow finishing all the harvest chores.