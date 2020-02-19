With support of the Redding Endowment Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, third-grade classrooms at East View Elementary School were equipped with a new series of books creatively combining math work and character education.
The books aim to teach students important life lessons and character traits while also engaging students in a creative math curriculum.
Dennis Redding established the Redding Endowment Fund to support causes loved by the Redding family, including the Hinsdale Fire Department and third-grade classrooms at Hinsdale Central School and East View.
Members of the Redding family have long been involved with all of the organizations, including working as tutors for third-graders at both schools.
Grant money designated to the schools is used at the discretion of a third grade teacher every year so that the money can best fill the needs of teachers and their students.
Brian Crawford, East View’s principal, says grants from the Redding fund help the school meet its mission.
“At East View we believe our core mission is to teach our students that literacy is power,” Crawford says. “The financial support of the Redding family directly supports our core mission by providing opportunities and resources our students and teachers wouldn’t otherwise have. We are grateful for all our community partners.”
In addition to supporting the classrooms through the fund’s annual distribution and through involvement as a tutor, Dennis Redding has decided to offer another incentive for third-graders in both schools.
If students in both schools meet a reading challenge, Redding has agreed to donate to Heiffer International on behalf of the classes, inspiring both a love for reading and teaching the importance of giving back.
Donations can be made to the Redding Endowment Fund at cattfoundation.org or 301 North Union St., Suite 203 in Olean.