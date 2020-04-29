Makayla Wells of Portville is among three Ohio Northern University Raabe College of Pharmacy students who are assisting the City of Kenton Hardin County (Ohio) Health Department during the current coronavirus crisis.
Wells, Eric Dierkes and Michaela Mrozek, who are all sixth-year pharmacy students, are helping county health department with calling on individuals suspected of being infected with coronavirus to check on symptoms, record the data and make appropriate referrals based on symptoms.
“By contacting residents of Hardin County during the COVID-19 pandemic, I am gaining practical experience by having those essential conversations that occur in community pharmacies and improving continuity of care by following up with patients,” said Wells. “While counseling patients about medical conditions and treatment strategies is important, it is vital that pharmacists know when to refer patients to seek medical attention and coordinate care by connecting patients to the appropriate resources, like their county health department.”
For Wells, community service has long been an important part of her life.
“I believe that you are a partial product of your surroundings,” she says. “My small hometown shaped me for the first 18 years of my life. From an early age, I learned two important lessons regarding service: the first being that small gestures have a big impact on your community and the second being what you put into your community affects what you’ll get out of it.”
ONU HealthWise director Michael Rush said the work is a great opportunity for the students to provide a meaningful public-health service while gaining invaluable practical experience.
“I am very proud of them,” he says.
This effort provides much-needed resources to the KHHD during this health crisis — when personnel are busy with other duties.
KHHD and Ohio Northern’s College of Pharmacy have a long-standing collaborative relationship. In the past, the health department and college have worked together on other efforts, such as flu immunization clinics. In addition, ONU pharmacy students have been involved in outreach efforts in the county through the Health Lifestyles Coalition.