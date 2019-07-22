Nathan Kloc, a 2019 graduate of Portville Central School, carried on a family tradition by serving as a volunteer firefighter.
His efforts have also earned him scholarships, which he will put to use this fall when he starts his first semester at Houghton College.
The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York awarded a 2019 FASNY Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship to Nathan Kloc, of Olean, who graduated in June from Portville Central School. He is one of 26 students across the state to receive the award.
Nathan, who was also awarded the Kinney Hose Company scholarship this past spring, received a certificate and scholarship of $1,500 for his volunteer service from Andrew Pilecki, a member of the FASNY board of directors.
“In becoming a volunteer firefighter, I have followed in the footsteps of many family members who have served in the fire service,” Nathan says. “The FASNY scholarship is a great honor to receive as it stands for the importance of community service, and I am very thankful for the aid that it will provide as I further my education.”
During his three years of service as a volunteer firefighter, he has completed certifications for basic exterior firefighting operations, interior firefighting, basic rescue and ice and cold-water rescues.
Outside of the firehouse, he participated in various sports, including soccer, basketball and baseball, while earning several additional scholarships through Portville Central.
He will study environmental biology at Houghton.
FASNY scholarships are awarded on the basis of an applicant’s volunteer service, such as serving with a local fire department, scouting, church, school, working with senior citizens, fire prevention and other projects. Additional criteria include consistent demonstration of good character and completion of a written essay.
The scholarship program is made possible through donations of individuals and fire departments and their auxiliaries. FASNY represents the interests of the approximately 105,000 volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel in New York state. For more information, visit www.fasny.com.