Mayor Bill Aiello announces a new addition in the Mayor’s Conference Room in the Municipal Building: an updated panoramic view of the east side of the 100 block of North Union Street.
The view of North Union, taken by Olean photographer Pat Schwabenbauer, is an updated version of a series of images photographed by Michael Blumenthal in the early autumn of 2005 and put together for a panoramic view.
The two photographs are displayed in the conference room on the Wall of Mayors, a photo display of all of the past mayors of the city.
Although the Blumenthal photograph has been hanging in the conference room for years, it was unknown who actually took the pictures and presented the street view to the city. The mayor’s office recently contacted members of the Blumenthal family hoping they would shed light on the small piece of city history.
“I always liked the photograph taken by Mike Blumenthal, but with all the changes on North Union Street, I thought it would be nice to have a contemporary version of the scene,” Aiello says. “Mr. Schwabenbauer did an excellent job recreating Mr. Blumenthal’s initial photo.”
Blumenthal says that in March of 2006 he assembled the series of individual shots into a panorama and printed it on a Hewlett Packard large-format printer.
Schwabenbauer says that he was pleasantly surprised when he was contacted by the mayor’s office in regard to the photo project. He met with the mayor and analyzed the photo.
“I knew making an updated version of it would be a bit more technical than any normal photo project,” Schwabenbauer says. “It would involve taking a series of photos and digitally blending them together to create the 6-foot-long panoramic photo.”
“It actually took six individual photos ‘stitched’ together to create the 2020 version of the original photo. I was delighted and relieved to see that it turned out so nice,” Schwabenbauer says.
The photographer adds that the Framing Shop in Olean did an amazing job framing the custom print and that he plans to do some more photos like this soon.
While comparing the two photographs, Aiello says, “It is very comforting to see that with all the changes in Olean, the core of our community remains the same: a very distinctive and inviting downtown. I find it interesting that so many of the buildings still bear the Olean bricks with which they were constructed, while other buildings have been renovated to meet the demands of time.”