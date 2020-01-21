New York state gas prices have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.71/g at the beginning of the week, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in New York are 0.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The most-posted price in Olean remains the $2.85/g, which seemingly is chiseled in granite these past few months.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest station in New York was priced at $2.24/g Monday while the most expensive was $3.79/g, a difference of $1.55/g. The cheapest price in the entire country stood at $1.89/g while the most expensive was $5.74/g, a difference of $3.85/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g. The national average is down 0.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Other areas and their current gas prices:
Syracuse, $2.59/g, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.60/g; Rochester, $2.65/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.68/g; and Buffalo, $2.63/g, down 1 cent since last week.
“With oil prices sagging lately, the door has been opened for a notable decline in U.S. gasoline prices, and that’s exactly what has happened, with more declines likely coming ahead of us before the fun is over,” says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The Midwest has been the largest beneficiary of seasonal effects thus far with prices in several areas there declining upwards of 10-15 cents per gallon.”
He says the rest of the country will follow lower as demand for gasoline remains low and the fuel being produced today will have to eventually be purged from production systems over the next few months as refiners begin the transition to summer gasoline.