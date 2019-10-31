Last week, with Halloween approaching, we posted a poll on the Olean Times Herald website asking: What kind of Halloween costume do you prefer?
About 22% answered: Scary — as in any kind of monster, such as zombies, vampires, witches, werewolves or other such frightful creatures.
Nearly 38% answered: Humorous — as in a costume that pokes fun at something or someone (without offending, of course).
A little more than 11% answered: Superheroes, adventure characters or sports figures.
And 29% answered: I like to change it up year to year.
Meanwhile, according to FandangoNow, which conducted a survey of more than 1,000 millennial film fans over the last two weeks, superhero, sci-fi and animated characters have inspired the most ideas for masquerading and trick or treating.
“Captain Marvel” and the “Joker” topped the list.
Brie Larson’s character was the hands-down winner for top female movie-inspired costume, while Joaquin Phoenix’s DC Comics villain was voted the top costume based on a male character.
Other top movie-inspired costumes included Lupita Nyong’o’s jumpsuit-wearing “Red” (from Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed horror movie “Us”) and Tom Hanks’ cardigan-sweater-wearing Mister Rogers from the upcoming drama, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
Top team costumes included “Avengers: Endgame,” the Tethered family from “Us,” and the casts of the upcoming films, “Frozen II,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “CATS.”
WE THANK reader Joe Leo of Cuba for sending in a photo of his Halloween pumpkin.
Tongue planted firmly in cheek, Joe tells us:
“I caught him smoking and lectured him on the dangers of smoking. He promised to quit before Halloween so as to set a good example for the tricks or treaters!”