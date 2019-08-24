As a new school year and fall are just around the corner, Olean YMCA has announced an array of new and returning programs starting up in September.
“We’re very excited to increase the number of programs and services we offer,” says Christie Thornton, associate director at the Olean Y. “Y Family Time is about giving families as a unit, and as individuals, the opportunities to deepen relationships, develop new skills and interests, improve their health and well-being, and connect to the community.”
For preschool children the YMCA offers Kinder Club, a drop-off program for youngsters ages 3-5 features arts, crafts, gym games and swimming. The YMCA has also brought back its popular 60-minute Sports Bugs program which assists preschoolers in developing body awareness skills by learning gross motor skills.
Children in kindergarten through third grade can attend Super Saturday activities offered weekly from 1 to 3 p.m. Supervised activities will vary each week, and a monthly activity calendar will be available at the YMCA.
Youth in grades four through seven will have options to join the Tuesday afternoon Adventure Club, which features various themes and activities. The YMCA also offers its After School Activities Club from 3 to 6 p.m. on school days.
A brand new offering for area youth in grades seven through 12 is Community Changemakers, which brings young people together, offering them an opportunity to make in impact in our own community while finding their voices and activating their beliefs as they work to solve local issues.
The club will meet every Wednesday at 7 p.m., and is free for all participants. YMCA membership is not required for youth wishing to join this club.
Family Friday Nights debuts Sept. 6. Every Friday night the YMCA will offer members the opportunity to play games, watch movies and interact with other families while spending time with their own family.
The YMCA’s Parents’ Time Out events have evolved into weekly programming. YMCA members with family memberships may drop off their children from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for $5 per child, allowing parents and guardians a chance to shop or catch up on chores.
For more information call 373-2400, email christiet@twintiersymca.org or visit twintiersymca.org.