Olean’s cute, quirky squirrel statues that have decorated the city landscape for the past 14 years are now described and displayed in the spring edition of Western New York Heritage magazine.
The Char Szebo-Perricelli article, which has the catchy headline “Olean is NUTS! — About their Squirrels,” comments on how one “can’t help fall in love with the quirky statues that make up this unique regional take on a public art project.”
The squirrels have been part of the Woodland in the City project that was started in 2006. The project, which was first met with some skepticism, took off in the community after the first 14 four-foot high fiberglass squirrels were unveiled in May 2007. Another five were unveiled in November 2007.
Each squirrel was decorated by a local artist according to the wishes of its sponsor. The statues were displayed where the sponsors selected for a time and later auctioned in 2009. The squirrels were fashioned by the creative minds of Amy Sherburne, Bob Sherburne, Mark Barta and Evelyn Penman and were meant to promote the arts in the city as well as the local merchants who sponsored them. There are 28 squirrels in the city and all proceeds from the fundraising project benefited the Historical & Preservation Society in Olean.
On Friday, Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said he and his staff thought the article was great.
“We are very proud of our Squirrels,” Aiello said in an email to the Times Herald. “The Sherburnes are to be commended for bringing this idea to Olean. There does not seem to be a day that goes by without seeing people posing with one of the Squirrels around Olean. I am pleased that Char Szabo-Perricelli wrote a feature article about them in Western New York Heritage. Perhaps the article will attract more people from the region to spend a day Squirrel-sighting in our beautiful city.”
