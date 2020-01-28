Judith Meis of Olean writes us to share her memories of businesses that were once in the Buffalo Street building that was destroyed
by fire last week.
First of all, Judith takes issue with information that the building was built in 1960.
“That’s not true,” she writes. “It may have been remodeled in 1960. I know because I used to go into the store (there) in the 1950s after school.”
She writes the location was the Corner Novelty Store owned by a family named Klice.
“They sold penny candy, bulk potato chips, bottles of Pepsi for 5 cents and 10 cents, milk shakes for 25 cents and a variety of other things,” Judith writes. “They would fill a small paper bag of chips and you would sit at the counter and eat chips and drink Pepsi.
“It was a really good store.”
Judith believes when the Stadtlers took the building over they remodeled it to serve as a grocery store — Stadtler Grocery.
The fire at 927 Buffalo St. left several families homeless Tuesday night, and much of the building was destroyed.
WE ALMOST HAD TO STOP short Monday when we noticed one of the signs of a gas station in town: $2.82 per gallon for regular.
As State & Union readers know, we check in on statewide and even national average prices occasionally, and Olean outlets seemed to be locked onto $2.85/g for months — even as small but steady decreases were reported elsewhere.
Well, we noted the 3-cent drop on Monday.
New York gas prices have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.70/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.50/g Monday. The national average is down 6.6 cents per gallon from a month ago.
Elsewhere in New York, Buffalo’s average price is $2.61/g, down 2 cents since last week; Syracuse is $2.53/g, down 4.3 cents from last week; and Rochester is at $2.64/g, down 1.7 cents from last week.