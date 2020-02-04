The Olean Public Library received a competitive grant award that enables the library to begin a code club for youth.
The weekly club, which will begin at 3:30 p.m. this coming Monday, is made possible through a $4,500 grant from Prenda, an Arizona-based firm creating curriculum for public library-based coding with focuses on web design, game creation and scripting. The grants are coordinated by the Institute for Museum and Library Services and the North Dakota State Library.
Rachael Schultz, the library’s Head of Information Technology and Technical Services, is excited to be coordinating the club.
“The kids will learn computer programming skills through a series of tutorials and projects, at their own pace,” she said. “These skills are the foundation for how to build websites, video games, and phone apps. In the process, the kids will learn to be better problem solvers and critical thinkers.”
The grant includes coaching and training for staff, as well as a year of access to Prenda’s software. Funding is distributed directly from IMLS to the grant service providers. The library is responsible for providing a facilitator, computers and space for the program.
Helping kids bulk up on computer skills could pay off later in life. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that jobs like software developers show a job outlook of 21% growth — much faster than average — over the next 10 years, with a median annual wage of $103,000 in 2018. Other jobs like computer and information research scientist, computer and information systems managers, web developer, and computer network architects also are predicted to grow in demand.
Registration is not required, and kids in grades 4 through 8 are welcome. If there is interest from high school students, community members should contact the library, as a second club will be considered.
For more information, email rschultz@oleanlibrary.org.