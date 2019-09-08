Several members of the community will receive annual awards from the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s Olean Area Young Professionals.
“This year’s OAYP Award winners ... represent what we hope for in the next generation of community members and leaders,” says Andrew Caya, the Chamber’s board president. “We’re proud to recognize these outstanding young professionals and their respective contributions to the greater Olean area.”
Honorees and their respective awards:
• Pete Coate, application engineer at Elantas PDG, will receive the Emerging Young Leader Award. The honor is OAYP’s highest award and recognizes a young professional at any stage in their career who is both professionally and socially active, has made significant contributions to their place of employment and to the community, and shows potential to be a next generation leader in the area.
• Alicia Broadbent, director of planning and development at Southern Tier Health Care System, will receive the MVYP Award. The honor is given to a young professional who has worked for a company for more than three years, has made significant contributions to their industry/company and exudes leadership qualities in all capacities.
• Holly McCully, an inbound marketing specialist at Protocol 80, received the Rookie of the Year Award. The honor is given to a young professional who has worked for a company for three years or less and demonstrates outstanding work ethic, commitment to employer and has exceeded expectations.
• Kyle Leslie, vice president of the Olean Schools Foundation, received the Volunteer of the Year Award. The honor is given to a young professional who has devoted a significant amount of time to helping others and supporting area charities and service organizations.
• Husband and wife Heath and Sally McCombs share the Member of the Year Award. Heath is a physical therapist with UPMC Cole Hospital. Sally is a partner with Trades of Hope. The award is given to OAYP members who have embraced the group and its mission.
• St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A Quick Center for the Arts was named this year’s Friend of OAYP. The award is given to an individual or organization that has gone above and beyond to support OAYP.
Winners will be honored during an awards ceremony 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at The Old Library in Olean.
Nominations came from many of the area’s employers.
“Just like last year, the OAYP Committee members were faced with some tough choices to make as we received many great nominations,” says Christopher Michel, the Chamber’s director of marketing and communications who also heads up OAYP’s organizing committee. “Our winners are a great representation of the caliber of young professionals who help the greater Olean area thrive and we look forward to honoring them.”
Tickets for the recognition ceremony are $25 and are available at Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s office, 301 N. Union St., Olean, now through Oct. 11. For more information, contact the Chamber at 372-4433 or email Oleanareayp@oleanbd.com.