The Olean Area Young Professionals is accepting nominations for its annual awards ceremony recognizing young professionals for their contributions to their respective employers and to the community.
Eligible nominees are the area’s 20- and 30-somethings working for a member company or organization of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
Nominations must be made by the young professional’s employer or a charity or service organization, and are due by Aug. 15. Nominations will be reviewed by Olean Area Young Professionals’ organizing committee.
Winners will be announced Aug. 31 and an award reception is scheduled for mid-October.
Nomination forms may be obtained by emailing Oleanareayp@oleanbd.com or by calling the Chamber at 372-4433.
THE GREATER OLEAN Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Golf Classic pits businesses against businesses in a heated competition to be deemed corporate, and community, winners.
The event also donates the 50/50 to a community cause or effort. This year, the golf classic was able to donate $400 to the Mental Wellness in Cattaraugus County Fund. The event was happy to be able to support this program and to help with our community’s quality of life through this donation.
The Corporate Division winner was Dresser-Rand and the Community Division winner was Fox Financial. Other winners included:
Closest to Pin, Jeff Crouch (#3); Francis McClure (#7); Aaron Wolfe (#11); and Frank Higgins (#15). David Carucci won a $175 Shop Olean gift certificate in the putting contest.