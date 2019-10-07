As Olean was preparing to host the 1964 Southwestern Zone Teachers’ Convention — with an expected 2,000 teachers coming to town — area restaurants were stepping up to help feed the throng.
Fifty-five years ago today, organizers of the convention told the Olean Times Herald that it was believed that the luncheon would be the largest ever served in Olean — with the menus identical at all 12 participating restaurants.
The restaurants were Antonio’s, Bartol’s Supper Club, the Burton Hotel, Castle, Century Manor, Cogswell, Coral Lanes, Ho-Sta-Geh, L’Alcove, My Brothers In, Olean House and Paul’s Steakhouse.
Most of the restaurants would be occupied by the one-day convention (set for Oct. 13, 1964) and would be closed to the general public during their lunchtime hours. Maybeth Smith, zone coordinator of the luncheon, told the Times Herald she was working with the Olean Area Vacation and Convention Bureau in making the arrangements.
Groups at any given site were arranged to ensure the teachers were in the same grade levels and/or subject, as each luncheon site was to feature grade- and subject-specific workshops.
WEATHER WATCHERS should know that State & Union has already received several predictions from folks on when the first snowfall will arrive in the area.
In case you missed our edition Saturday, we called for predictions in our annual contest, with the deadline set for 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
You may email your prediction to jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com, send it via the post office to State & Union, Olean Times Herald, 639 Norton Drive, Olean, N.Y., 14760, or drop it off in the newsroom in person.
Again, our definition of the first snow is at least a coating of the white stuff on the ground and on trees in the higher elevations around the area, and at least a coating on vehicles, roofs, wooden decks, etc. down in the valley.