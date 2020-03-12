The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation’s annual ban on residential brush burning will begin March 16 and run through May 14.
The ban has been used since 2009 in an effort to curtail spring wildfires, which are often sparked by residents burning leaves and brush in dry, windy conditions.
“While many associate wildfires with the western United States, the start of spring weather and the potential for dry conditions increase the risk for wildfires in New York,” says DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.
Even though areas of the state remained blanketed in snow Wednesday, warming temperatures can quickly cause wildfire conditions to arise. When temperatures are warmer and the past fall’s debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily.
New York first enacted strict restrictions on open burning in 2009 to help prevent wildfires and reduce air pollution. The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year, but prohibit such burning in spring when most wildfires occur.
Since the ban was established, the eight-year annual average number of spring fires decreased by 42.6 percent, from 2,649 in 2009, to 1,521 in 2018.
Campfires using charcoal or untreated wood are allowed, but people should never leave such fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round. For more information about fire safety and prevention, go to DEC’s FIREWISE New York website.
Forest Rangers, DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs), and local authorities will be enforcing the burn ban. Violators of the state’s open burning regulation are subject to both criminal and civil enforcement actions, with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense. To report environmental law violations call (800) 847-7332, or report online on DEC’s website.