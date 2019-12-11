New Yorkers have been moving south for years, escaping taxes and cold weather. But now, a relocation website suggests that the Empire State may have the Sunshine State beat on one cost of living measure: monthly utility bills.
Moving.org, a website that offers a range of advice for people who are relocating, notes that Florida’s average monthly utility cost of $459.40 is the nation’s second highest behind Hawaii’s at $598.79.
New York comes in at the middle of the pack, with a monthly cost of $395.21, or 29th highest.
The website breaks out utilities into five categories: electricity, natural gas, water, internet and cable. In New York, electricity is the highest category at $102.22 followed by cable at $87, natural gas at $76.80, water at $70.99 and internet at $60.
There are some caveats, according to the Times Union of Albany: the prices are before taxes and New York levies a lot of taxes on utilities. Still, utility experts say the they are not surprised at New York’s middle of the pack ranking.
For one thing, New York gets a lot of cheap hydroelectric power from the New York Power Authority, a quasi-governmental agency that generates some of the nation’s lowest cost electricity, says Richard Berkley, executive director for the Public Utility Law Project of NY, a non-profit that educates the public on utility issues.
There also are a number of small cities and communities with their own municipally owned electric companies — Salamanca is one — which makes for lower rates.
Berkley added that New York power generators were early to switch from fuels like coal and fuel oil to natural gas. The continued low prices of natural gas has kept electricity prices low (The rankings don’t cover oil heat, which is still a major heating source for many New York residents).
Then there is the fact, pointed out by the state Department of Public Service, that New York City has so many apartment dwellers who live in small units, which consequently require less energy to heat, light and cool.
Berkley and National Grid spokesman Patrick Stella both noted that there are different rates in different parts of the state and among different utility firms.
And Stella said that there are big differences in home sizes as well as the climate. A large home, or an old drafty one, in the snowy North Country will cost more to heat than a small Manhattan apartment.
“We have customers who pay for multiple accounts, customers with studio apartments to customers with homes that are more than 10,000 square feet,” Stella says.