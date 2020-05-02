The coronavirus has killed nearly 64,000 Americans and infected nearly a million others, but Jamestown Community College nursing students remain committed to their career choice.
For first-year student Leah Brinsky of Bradford, Pa., the COVID-19 pandemic is “something we should be prepared for as part of our training and learning experiences.” The new and the unknown “are part of the territory. It’s a field where you’re always going to be learning. I like the challenges.”
Another first-year student, Bradley Jenison of Scio, says he is “still pretty unchanged as far as my attitude toward my career. The coronavirus is definitely dangerous, but there are other dangerous things you have to wear personal protective equipment for,” like viral and bacterial infections.
“My mom’s a nurse. She gets it,” Jenison continues. “My dad’s a corrections officer at a state prison. He’s exposed if they have an outbreak in the prison.”
Colin Dudley, who lives in Bolivar, is among the students who will graduate after this semester. When asked how he feels about a nursing career now, as opposed to how he felt six months ago, he says, “Truthfully, my feelings are pretty much the same. The big pull of nursing for me was one-on-one interaction with the patient and helping the patients get through what they’re going through.
“Someone who wants to be a nurse has the ‘caring gene’,” he continues. “They’re always wanting the patient to get better.”
Raquel Acevedo, who lives in Houghton and also will graduate after this semester, says, “Now is the perfect time to become a nurse. Six months ago, I thought of nurses as people helping others. Now I see nurses as heroes.”
Her main concern isn’t the coronavirus. “My only concern is to fulfill expectations — to be the nurse that the world is demanding me to be right now.”
Instruction in JCC’s nursing program went online March 19, says Kathy Taydus, a professor of nursing and JCC’s director of nursing education.
“They’ve been doing this now for more than four weeks. They’ve really settled down,” Taydus said.
The students are “cautious and somewhat anxious about what the near future holds,” Taydus adds. The college’s nursing program has a combined 85 students on JCC’s Cattaraugus County and Jamestown campuses.
Jennifer Visbisky, a registered nurse and associate professor of nursing who oversees the nursing program in Olean, says the students are “proud to be part of this group and profession. They are eager and excited to get started.”
Working in the field follows what Taydus calls “four rigorous semesters of education and relentless work.”
Brinsky knows what she means. “I’ve become a hermit ever since I started nursing school.” How has she coped with the workload?
“I have a pretty good support system,” she says. “My husband plays a huge role,” along with her parents and her mother-in-law. “A lot of us are parents,” she points out. She is the mother of a 4-year-old and a 19-month-old.
Students who are parents also have extra worries about their children’s education because schools are closed. “It’s definitely a lot of stress,” she says.
Besides their required courses, some students already are working in hospitals on their own. Jenison works as a nurse assistant at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.
“I chose it to get more exposure to the field,” he says. He began working there before the coronavirus outbreak.
“They hired me knowing I was in school, so they really liked that,” Jenison says. He helps with patient care tasks like monitoring vital signs, moving patients, answering calls” and “just chatting if the patients have a worry.”
The COVID-19 threat worries him, but “they provide us with personal protective equipment, and we have to wash our hands constantly.”
Dudley works as an aide in Olean General Hospital’s intensive care unit and also at the cardiac telemetry desk. His experience has sparked an interest in cardiology.
Acevedo is a nurse assistant at OGH. “I can see that every action affects families,” she says. The experience leaves her asking herself, “Am I enough? Do I know enough? Do I have the skills the world is asking me to have?”
Even though their instruction has migrated online, the students remain impressed with the education they’re receiving. “They are really looking out for us,” Brinsky says.
Jennison has had conversations with instructors as late as midnight. “They’re preparing us for anything and everything they can. They’re definitely pulling double time to make sure we are well educated and prepared.”
Dudley agrees. “We see the passion they have as instructors to help us be successful. I think we are fully prepared.”