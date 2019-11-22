New York gas prices fell again since last week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey — but most of Olean’s gas stations remain locked on that $2.859 per gallon just before the Thanksgiving travel season next week.
Gas prices in New York earlier this week were 0.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 19.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in New York was priced at $2.39/g earlier this week, while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.80/g. The cheapest price in the entire country stood at $1.84/g while the most expensive was $5.09/g, a difference of $3.25/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon since last week, averaging $2.58/g today. The national average is down 7.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
In the Buffalo area on Thursday, the average price was $2.58 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. In the Rochester area, the average price was $2.66/g, and in the Syracuse area the average price was $2.55/g.
“As we approach the holiday season, gas prices continue to see some volatility, but thankfully, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, prices appear to be in a downward trend in most areas,” says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
He says a trade deal with the U.S. and China would push up prices while an upcoming OPEC meeting could result in some upward pressure on oil prices.
For those lucky enough to be traversing the Southern U.S., you may see prices start drifting under $2 per gallon, but DeHaan says enjoy it while it lasts — “with the promise of a stronger U.S. economy comes a near promise of higher oil demand and thus prices.”