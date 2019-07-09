For many years, since the development of the automobile as the primary mode of transportation in Olean, the blanket city speed limit was 25 mph.
But 55 years ago this week, state traffic experts indicated that at least some streets could be opened up to a more liberal speed limit.
“State traffic experts have now recognized what many Olean motorists have known for a long time — that Olean’s 25 mph speed limit is unrealistic,” the Olean Times Herald stated in an editorial in the July 9 edition of 1964.
By state order the limit on Oct. 1, 1964, would be raised 5 mph, to 30 mph. Announcing the change, Mayor Edward R. Husted said the new speed limit would apply to the city’s main thoroughfares — the east-west arterial route of East and West State streets, the north-south arterial route of North and South Union streets and Front Street arterial route.
“We don’t believe in kicking out a law just because it is old, but in all honesty, the 25 mph law was passed in 1922 — 43 years ago — and things motorwise have changed since then,” the Times Herald opined. “A car seems hardly to be moving at 25 mph today, and 30 mph on main streets seems a sedate speed indeed.”
The editorial indicated that police had not ticketed anyone for going over the 25 mph limit for many years — recognizing that a vehicle had to be going closer to 40 mph before a citation would be issued. Meanwhile, traffic experts with the state would also be looking at the 35 mph limit between Olean and Portville and between Allegany and Olean.
“A modest increase of 5 mph, to 40, would be recognition that today’s cars can be driven in safety at 40 between these communities,” the editorial suggested. “Of course, we do not advocate high speeds or unwise operation of automobiles. The current police effort to discourage speeding by round-the-clock patrols is excellent, and should be commended by every citizen interested in safe streets in Olean.”
And in an issue that will resonate today — indeed, it was one of the reasons that advocates justified the relatively new downtown roundabouts — Husted also announced that more effort would be made to time Olean’s traffic signals to create smoother and faster flow of traffic along main arteries.
“The lack of synchronization of these signals has brought an atrocious stop-start situation which has kept Olean traffic moving on some streets about as fast as horses and buggies,” the Times Herald pointed out at the time.
Of course, whether the roundabouts are a viable traffic-flow solution today depends on the beholder.