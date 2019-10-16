The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is showing off the latest design of the New York State Trail Supporter patch.
The patches resemble DEC trail markers, with the newest patch representing markers for connector trails, a yellow, round disc with black lettering.
The Trail Supporter patch is available for $5 at all sporting license outlets or online at the DECALS website for current New York state sporting license holders. The previous red design will no longer be available.
Patch sale proceeds help maintain and enhance DEC’s non-motorized recreation trails throughout the state. All monies raised from patch purchases will be deposited in the Conservation Fund’s Outdoor Recreation, Trail Maintenance and Development Account.
The patch was first introduced by DEC in 2007 to help raise funds to maintain state trails. To date, sales of the patch have raised more than $41,000.
”By purchasing the new Trail Supporter Patch, residents and visitors are helping to enhance and maintain some of New York’s premier recreational trails and advance projects that will increase public access opportunities to the outdoors,” says DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.