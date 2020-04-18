One thing about the shutdown because of coronavirus, folks have more time to just take a walk or drive to see the sights or enjoy nature.
Marian Blair, who was out Wednesday, sent us a photo of the little piebald deer that has been seen since last summer at St. Bonaventure University.
“I was out for a drive this morning,” she writes us in an email. “I saw this piebald deer at St. Bonaventure outside the priest’s residence. They are very rare ... 1 in 30,000. I thought you might want to use this.”
Marian thought right.
Meanwhile, John Tucker of Belmont, who captures some very interesting images with his trail cameras — of which he frequently shares with State & Union — had one for the books this week.
An avid hunter, John sets up turkey decoys on his plots in early spring as a way to scout for gobblers. Spring turkey season is, after all, right around the corner.
Well, one of his decoys attracted more than a feisty tom — it was attacked by an American bald eagle.
One of John’s photos shows the decoy, which is made of light foam rubber and stands on a simple stick, the body puffed out. The decoy rig folds down easily as it can be carried in the turkey-vest pocket of a hunter, to then be set up for a call.
The next photo shows the eagle standing, wings spread, with the deflated, much-reduced decoy in its talons.
“Eagle attacked one of my turkey decoy scouts!” John emails. “Inflicted terrible trauma and will require major surgery! Hope for a speedy recovery as turkey season will be here soon!”
We don’t know about our readers out there, but we’ve never seen nor heard of such an occurrence — and we’ve spent plenty of time in the woods.
But, also, because of that time spent, we know that you never know what you might see next out there in nature.