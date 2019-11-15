State officials announced Thursday that applications for home heating assistance are being accepted, with $338 million in federal aid available for older adults and low- and middle-income New Yorkers.
“Cold weather can bring added hardship for low-income and working-class New Yorkers who are already struggling to make ends meet,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “This funding provides them with a critical stop-gap to help them afford the cost of heating their homes during the late fall and winter months.”
Eligible homeowners and renters applying through the Home Energy Assistance Program may receive up to $726 per month, depending on income, household size and how they heat their home. A family of four may have a maximum gross monthly income of $4,797 or an annual gross income of $57,546 and still qualify for benefits.
Applications are accepted statewide at local departments of social services and, for New Yorkers living outside of New York City, also online at myBenefits.ny.gov.
Last year, nearly 1.5 million households received heating assistance through HEAP. Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. In Western New York, 130,957 applicants received assistance.
Additionally, households that have already received assistance may qualify for a one-time emergency HEAP benefit if they are at risk of having their heat shut off or running out of fuel, and do not have sufficient resources to resupply. Applications for emergency benefits will be accepted starting on Jan. 2. Anyone in need of emergency assistance should contact their local department of social services.
Help is also available for furnace and boiler work in certain situations — up to $3,000 for a repair and $6,500 for a replacement. Eligible homeowners can also apply now for a HEAP Heating Equipment Clean and Tune benefit to keep their home’s primary heating source working at peak efficiency. Applicants for these benefits should contact their local department of social services for more information.
SPEAKING OF helping those in need, the state Gaming Commission’s Division of Charitable Gaming wants to remind those who rung games of chance for charity purposes to be in compliance with state laws.
“It’s our job to make sure raffles are conducted legally, and the proceeds raised go to the intended charity,” said Director Harvey.
For organizations thinking about conducting a charity raffle, Harvey offered these key points for consideration:
- Raffle ticket sales and drawings may only be conducted in a municipality that has passed a games of chance local law.
- Raffle tickets may not be sold online or through the mail.
- Only members of the organization may assist with the conduct of raffles, and no one may be under the age of 18.
- Alcohol may not be awarded as a raffle prize. This includes gift cards to liquor stores.
- Raffle prize winners need not be present to win.
A reference guide for the conduct of raffles for authorized organizations, municipal clerks, and chief law enforcement officers is available here on the Commission’s website.
Questions regarding the seminars and seat reservations should be directed to the Division at (518) 388-0210.
