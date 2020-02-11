Local and New York gas prices continue to drop as the most-posted price for regular in Olean on Monday was $2.69, down 3 cents from last week.
In New York state overall, the average price dropped 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.65/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey. Gas prices in New York are 8.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 15.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in New York was priced at $1.99/g Monday while the most expensive was $4.09/g, a difference of $2.10/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.42/g Monday. The national average is down 16.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 13.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Elsewhere in New York state, current gas prices are: Syracuse, $2.43/g, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.48/g; Rochester, $2.57/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.59/g; and Buffalo, $2.57/g, down 1 cent since last week.
”The nation’s gas prices continue to fall to fresh lows as coronavirus fears continue to put a choke-hold on oil prices, leading to the fourth straight weekly decline in the national average,” says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “All but a handful of states saw their averages decline over the last seven days, leading to plenty of smiling faces, but especially in the 21 states where at least one station is offering gasoline under $2 per gallon.”
With continued worries of economic slowdown due to the spread of coronavirus, DeHaan says he doesn’t think the impact to oil is done yet, “and for now, motorists are poised to see another week of falling gas prices.”