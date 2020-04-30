While other parts of the country have seen gasoline prices drop well below $2 per gallon, Western New York remains well above the national average this week.
The national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $1.77 earlier this week, down 4 cents since last week. According to AAA, one year ago the price was $2.89/gallon for regular gasoline.
The New York state average is $2.18 — down 4 cents from last week. A year ago, the state average was $2.96.
The most-posted price in Olean on Wednesday remained $2.13/g, as a relatively steady drop the past couple of weeks halted. Of course, Seneca Nation outlets, which charge no state or federal taxes on gasoline, were down in the $1.50s per gallon.
AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages elsewhere in the state:
• Buffalo, $2.23 (down 4 cents since last week)
• Ithaca, $2.19 (down 7 cents since last week)
• Rochester, $2.20 (down 2 cents since last week)
• Syracuse — $2.08 (down 6 cents since last week)
Pump prices have consistently declined for nine weeks as Americans follow stay-at-home orders and crude prices remain low due to COVID-19. Data from the Energy Information Administration revealed that demand increased slightly from 5.1 million b/d (barrels per day) to 5.3 million b/d last week.
An increase in demand may begin to slow the slide in pump prices, but prices will still be well below last year’s levels, AAA reports. When compared to a year ago, the national average today is $1.12 lower.
Domestic crude oil prices (West Texas Intermediate) hit negative territory last week for the first time in history. Domestic crude prices have since moved back into positive territory, but they remain volatile.
Prices are being impacted by low demand along with geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, as well as reports that some participants are violating an OPEC agreement. The production reduction agreement between OPEC and major crude producers, including Russia, calls for a May 1 reduction in production, but some participants have started to cut production already.
The agreement is expected to cut global oil production by 9.7 million b/d for May and June 2020 and continue with cuts into 2022.