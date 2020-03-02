New York state gas prices have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.61/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of more than 6,118.
Gas prices in New York are 6.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 6.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The most-posted price in Olean was $2.64/g for regular. That’s down 21 cents from the $2.85 that seemed to be locked in place for many weeks up to the first of the year.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $1.89/g (at a Native American-owned outlet) while the highest was $4.09/g in New York City, a difference of $2.20/g.
Prices at the pump elsewhere in New York state: Buffalo, $2.53/g, down 1 cent since last week; Syracuse, $2.47/g, up 2.4 cents from last week; and Rochester, $2.53/g, down 0.3 cents from last week.
The most recent price we saw for Bradford, Pa. was $2.75/g for regular.
GasBuddy reports the national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.41/g Monday. The national average is down 4.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
A reader emailed us a gas-price sign in Ohio showing $1.94/g.
Another reader asked last week: why the higher prices in the Olean area?
As we’ve noted before, gas stations in the area are supplied almost-if-not exclusively by United Refinery of Warren, Pa. Prices are locked in with little or no competition.
The Seneca Nation of Indian outlets charge less because they receive their gasoline from refiners elsewhere — often from Canada. At the same time, Seneca outlets are not burdened by federal and state sales taxes — both New York and Pennsylvania rank very high in the gas tax department.
How high?
Pennsylvania is No. 2, at 58.7 cents per gallon, behind only California. Tack on the federal government’s 18.4 cents/g, and a driver pays more than 77 cents per gallon in tax.
New York’s statewide tax is 45.96 cents/g (No. 7 in the nation), although it also charges sales tax of 4% (capped at $2.00/g) and local sales tax (not capped), increasing one’s cost at the pump about 20 cents/g.
Again, tack on the feds’ tax and one is paying 66 cents or so per gallon for gasoline here.
Of course, gas tax revenues are intended to go to road maintenance. We’ll leave it up to you to say whether there’s a lot of evidence that we are getting much of a return on our investment.